Bus unions across Korea enter mediation, warn of nationwide strike if talks fail
Published: 08 May. 2025, 13:34
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Bus unions in Seoul and 21 other regions entered mediation talks on Thursday, warning of a possible nationwide strike starting from the first morning routes on May 28 if their demands on wages and collective agreements are not met.
This comes as the Seoul city bus union resumed its work-to-rule protest on Wednesday, beginning with the early morning shifts. Despite the action, traffic remained relatively smooth throughout the day.
A work-to-rule protest refers to drivers strictly adhering to traffic laws and safety regulations, which can slow down operations.
This was the second such protest since the initial one held on April 30.
