Dogs rescued from illegal slaughter operation in Cheongju find homes in U.S.
Published: 08 May. 2025, 16:46
Dozens of dogs rescued from an illegal slaughter operation in Cheongju, North Chungcheong, have found new homes across the Pacific.
The Cheongju government announced Thursday that 68 dogs from a farm in Heungdeok District are being adopted in the United States, with the support of Humane World for Animals, an international animal welfare organization.
Fifty-one of the dogs were flown out through Incheon International Airport earlier in the day. The remaining 17, including puppies too young to fly and their mothers, are expected to be sent abroad later this year after temporary shelter and care.
“The puppies are still too young to travel, so we’re placing them and their mothers with temporary caregivers for about four months before sending them to their new homes,” said Kim Sang-jin, the head of Cheongju’s animal protection team.
The dogs were rescued from what the city government believed to be the site of an illegal dog slaughterhouse that had operated for more than two decades.
In February, the city was alerted by an animal rights group that suspected unlawful activities at the facility. A subsequent inspection confirmed violations of the Animal Protection Act, including evidence of illegal slaughtering practices.
The city immediately separated the dogs from the farm owner and took over ownership of all 68 animals. Most are mixed-breed dogs aged between 3 and 4 years, with several puppies among them.
The dogs had been kept in wire cages and showed signs of severe neglect, according to Humane World for Animals.
“The animals were malnourished, and some were suffering from rickets due to vitamin deficiencies,” the group said.
The dogs were temporarily housed at the Cheongju Pet Protection Center and at the original farm site. Due to space limitations at the center, city staff traveled to the farm daily to feed and care for the animals. As space became available at the center, the dogs were gradually transferred from the farm.
“There’s limited demand for dog adoption in Korea, and when there is, people usually prefer smaller breeds,” a city official explained.
“Dogs raised for meat are generally larger and harder to rehome, so we partnered with Humane World for Animals to explore international adoption options.”
When asked why the dogs were sent specifically to the United States, the official said, “We’ve heard that the United States has stronger animal welfare systems and more households open to adopting larger dogs. Once the dogs settle into their new U.S. homes, we’ve asked that families send us photos.”
All dogs were vaccinated prior to adoption, receiving a full set of shots including those for rabies, influenza and canine coronavirus.
The farm owner is under investigation and has been reported for violating animal protection laws. The site will be repurposed for agricultural use, with a chili pepper greenhouse expected to be installed.
The Cheongju Pet Protection Center, which oversees the city’s stray and abandoned animals, took in 1,366 dogs in 2024. Of those, 1,175 were either adopted or returned to their original owners.
The center also runs a “foster-to-adopt” program that allows families to temporarily care for an animal for two months before committing to adoption. If they decide to adopt, the city subsidizes up to 60 percent of grooming and medical expenses incurred during the foster period, up to a maximum of 150,000 won ($108). Participants are also provided with a starter kit that includes a leash, waste bags and 5 kilograms (11 pounds) of dog food.
