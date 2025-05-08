 Driver kills passenger, driver of another car while reportedly under the influence in Incheon crash
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Driver kills passenger, driver of another car while reportedly under the influence in Incheon crash

Published: 08 May. 2025, 15:18
Two cars lie in ruins at a crash site in Incheon on May 8. [INCHEON FIRE SERVICES]

Two cars lie in ruins at a crash site in Incheon on May 8. [INCHEON FIRE SERVICES]

 
Two people were killed in a head-on collision after a 24-year-old driver rammed their car into oncoming traffic while driving under the influence of alcohol and without a valid license.
 
The crash occurred at around 4:25 a.m. on Thursday in Guwol-dong in Namdong District, Incheon. The driver’s Mercedes-Benz crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a QM6 SUV coming from the opposite direction.
 

Related Article

A woman in her 60s driving the SUV and a male passenger in his 20s riding in the Mercedes-Benz were found in cardiac arrest at the scene and later died after being transported to a hospital by emergency responders.
 
The driver and three other passengers in the Mercedes were also injured and are receiving treatment at a hospital.
 
Police said the driver was found to be operating the vehicle while their license was suspended. Officers also secured a statement from the driver admitting to drinking prior to the crash.
 
Two cars lie in ruins on a crash site at Incheon on May 78. [INCHEON FIRE SERVICES]

Two cars lie in ruins on a crash site at Incheon on May 78. [INCHEON FIRE SERVICES]

 
The driver has been booked on charges of causing death while driving under the influence in violation of the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes, and driving without a license in violation of the Road Traffic Act. Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.
 
“We will confirm the driver’s blood alcohol level through testing,” a police official said. “We are also looking into whether drugs were involved and the reason for the license suspension.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
tags Car crash Drunk Korea

More in Social Affairs

Winner member Nam Tae-hyun booked for DUI while on suspended sentence for drug use

Woman in 80s gets suspended sentence for assaulting T'way flight attendant

Commission launches probe into data leak though to affect hundreds of thousands of customers

Driver kills passenger, driver of another car while reportedly under the influence in Incheon crash

Vietnamese national gets 10 years for stabbing compatriot co-worker

Related Stories

One dead, three injured in wrong-way collision on Gyeongin Expressway

Man rams car into police substation over past involuntary psych ward admittance

Pileup on highway in Gangwon leaves dozens injured

Rental car crashes through guardrail, down cliff, in Korea

One dead, five injured after car plows into burger joint in Seoul
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)