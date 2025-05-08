Driver kills passenger, driver of another car while reportedly under the influence in Incheon crash
Published: 08 May. 2025, 15:18
Two people were killed in a head-on collision after a 24-year-old driver rammed their car into oncoming traffic while driving under the influence of alcohol and without a valid license.
The crash occurred at around 4:25 a.m. on Thursday in Guwol-dong in Namdong District, Incheon. The driver’s Mercedes-Benz crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a QM6 SUV coming from the opposite direction.
A woman in her 60s driving the SUV and a male passenger in his 20s riding in the Mercedes-Benz were found in cardiac arrest at the scene and later died after being transported to a hospital by emergency responders.
The driver and three other passengers in the Mercedes were also injured and are receiving treatment at a hospital.
Police said the driver was found to be operating the vehicle while their license was suspended. Officers also secured a statement from the driver admitting to drinking prior to the crash.
The driver has been booked on charges of causing death while driving under the influence in violation of the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes, and driving without a license in violation of the Road Traffic Act. Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.
“We will confirm the driver’s blood alcohol level through testing,” a police official said. “We are also looking into whether drugs were involved and the reason for the license suspension.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)