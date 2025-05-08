Move over K-pop: K-hiking is the new must-do activity for tourists in Seoul
Published: 08 May. 2025, 10:11
The typical itinerary for foreign tourists in Seoul often includes street food at Gwangjang Market in central Seoul, donning hanbok (traditional Korean attire) for a stroll around one of Joseon-era (1392-1910) palaces in central Seoul, like the Gyeongbok Palace, shopping in the trendy district of Seongsu-dong in eastern Seoul, and visiting various K-drama filming locations. But now, a new — and unexpected — activity is trending: K-hiking.
On a recent morning, this reporter ascended a mountain trail alongside Americans, Britons, French, Russians and Filipinos. It wasn't the Alps or the Himalayas, but Mount Gwanak, also known as one of Seoul’s “Five Grand Mountains” and the backdrop of Seoul National University. At 632 meters (2,073 feet), it is a modest but iconic peak for city dwellers.
K-hiking following K-pop and K-dramas
Posts tagged with #seoulhiking, #hikingseoul and #hikinginseoul number over 10,000 on Instagram, showing the surging popularity of hiking among tourists.
Foreign hikers can now be spotted on nearly every trail of the city’s most famous mountains — Mount Bukhan, Mount Bugak, Mount Dobong, Mount Gwanak, Mount Acha and Mount Inwang.
The combination of urban convenience and natural beauty is cited as a key appeal. Many hikers post stories like, “I got off the subway and was hiking right away — isn’t that amazing?”
Seoul Hiking Tourism Center, a facility run by the Seoul Tourism Organization, has quietly become a favorite among foreign hikers.
While little known to locals, the center provides multilingual guidance in English, Japanese and other languages, as well as low-cost gear rentals including hiking boots, clothes and poles for between 2,000 and 5,000 won ($1.43 to $3.60). The center also offers lockers, a visitor lounge and showers, lowering the barrier for travelers who lack equipment or information. Only foreign nationals can rent the gear and reservations, which can be made via seoulhiking.or.kr., are a must. The center operates everyday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. except on Wednesdays.
There are currently three Seoul Hiking Tourism Centers: Mount Bukhan, opened 2022 in Ui-dong, Gangbuk District; Mount Bugak, opened 2023 in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District; and most recently Mount Gwanak, opened last month in Sillim-dong, Gwanak District.
Combined, they have attracted over 80,000 visitors. As of April this year, nearly half — about 48 percent — of the 22,000 visitors to the Mount Bugak center were foreign nationals. At the Mount Bukhan center, more than 70 percent of visitors were in their 20s or 30s.
“Seoul is the only capital city in the world where you can climb a mountain directly from downtown and then head straight to another tourist destination,” said Gil Ki-yeon, CEO of the Seoul Tourism Organization.
Ramyeon at the peak, makgeolli at the base
This reporter visited the Mount Gwanak center on April 26, during prime hiking season, and found the facility packed with young international visitors.
There were about two dozen people, most of them women in their 20s and 30s from countries including the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Philippines and Indonesia. Some were short-term visitors, while others were students, international couples, influencers or those on a “one-month stay” in Seoul.
We hiked together up the Jaunam Ridge trail — one of Mount Gwanak’s most rugged routes. Starting at Seoul National University’s College of Engineering, it winds 1.8 kilometers (1.1 miles) to the peak of Jaunam and on to Yeonju Dae. From the ridge, we could see Yeouido, the Han River and the bustling Sadang area below.
The tourists were visibly impressed.
“I need to show this view to my friends who only know K-pop,” one hiker exclaimed.
Another added, “The Han River is so long and beautiful.”
Despite their diverse backgrounds, the hikers shared a common ritual of forming finger hearts and posing for photos in front of the summit marker. At the flagpole flying the Korean flag, it was the foreign tourists who gathered most enthusiastically.
“I often go to Mount An in Seodaemun,” said Bibi, 38, from Indonesia. “You can even get Wi-Fi at the summit. The accessibility and infrastructure here are incredible.”
Camille, 32, from France, added, “In Korea, hiking is a culture that women can enjoy safely on their own.”
