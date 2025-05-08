National police to activate highest emergency alert on election day
Published: 08 May. 2025, 13:25
The Korean National Police Agency (KNPA) will activate its highest emergency alert level, the Gapho alert, on June 3, the day of the 21st presidential election.
Lee Ho-young, acting commissioner general of the KNPA, announced the decision during a video conference with regional police chiefs on Thursday morning at the KNPA headquarters in Seodaemun District, western Seoul.
Under the Gapho alert, the police can mobilize 100 percent of its force. Officers will be restricted from taking leave, and commanding officers and senior staff must remain on standby to maintain emergency communication lines.
Ahead of the election, the police will also raise its security posture in phases. From Monday, the start of the official campaign period, heightened alert status will be in effect. Security measures will be further reinforced for early voting days on May 29 and 30.
In total, the KNPA plans to deploy 168,000 officers nationwide to handle various election-related duties, including guarding candidates, patrolling campaign events and securing polling and ballot-counting stations. The agency said it is preparing for potential contingencies.
The police also pledged to respond strictly to election-related crimes.
Beginning Saturday, the day candidates can officially register, a Level 2 crackdown on election crimes will be implemented. Around-the-clock investigation command centers have been established at 278 police precincts across the country.
Authorities will focus on five major categories of election crimes: vote-buying, spreading false information, interference by public officials, election-related violence and the mobilization of illegal groups. Investigations will aim to uncover not just perpetrators but also those behind the scenes.
Severe acts of violence against candidates or campaign workers will lead to immediate arrest and prosecution.
Cybercrimes such as deepfake manipulation, distributed denial-of-service attacks and other forms of online election interference will be handled directly by the cybercrime units at the provincial police agencies.
To maintain political neutrality and discipline within the force, the KNPA will issue a nationwide “duty violation alert” from May 12 to June 3. Special inspections will also be conducted to ensure integrity during the election period.
“Through flawless security operations and strict law enforcement, let’s ensure that this election is conducted more fairly and safely than any in our history,” Lee said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)