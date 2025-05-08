 Police arrest foreigners in record bust of ketamine and ecstasy
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Police arrest foreigners in record bust of ketamine and ecstasy

Published: 08 May. 2025, 16:48
Ketamine seized from a foreign drug syndicate member by Gwangjin Police Precinct in eastern Seoul [JOONGANG ILBO]

Ketamine seized from a foreign drug syndicate member by Gwangjin Police Precinct in eastern Seoul [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
Police in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, arrested two European men on charges of attempting to smuggle and distribute narcotics in Korea.
 
Police said on Thursday that it arrested a Polish and a German national on charges of violating the Narcotics Control Act.
 
Officers also confiscated 52 kilograms (114 pounds) of ketamine and approximately 30 kilograms of ecstasy, marking the largest seizure of these substances by police to date.
 
The Polish national entered Korea on March 30, and the German followed on April 14.
 
Police said the Polish national, acting on orders from higher-ups in a drug syndicate based in Germany, received a parcel containing the narcotics and repackaged them at a guesthouse in Ulsan.
 
The drugs had been hidden inside ornamental ceramic objects with a thickness of about 5 centimeters (1.9 inches) and shipped via international courier, arriving in Incheon on April 8.
 
Ceramic pieces seized from a foreign drug syndicate member by Gwangjin Police Precinct in eastern Seoul [JOONGANG ILBO]

Ceramic pieces seized from a foreign drug syndicate member by Gwangjin Police Precinct in eastern Seoul [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
The German national received a portion of the narcotics from the Polish national and distributed samples using the “drop method,” a trafficking tactic where drugs are hidden in prearranged public locations for buyers to retrieve.
 
Police tracked the Polish national using closed-circuit TV and other methods after receiving intelligence that he was handing out samples in areas such as Seongnam, Gyeonggi, and Pohang, North Gyeongsang.
 
Police arrested the German national on April 25 and the Polish national on April 30, securing the drugs before they entered circulation.
 
The seized substances are commonly known as “club drugs.”
 
Both ketamine and ecstasy induce hallucinations and have no color or odor, making them easy to slip into drinks or conceal in powdered or liquid forms.
 
These characteristics have made them tools of choice in sexual assault cases.
 
Police said the quantity seized surpasses the total they recovered last year, when they confiscated 29 kilograms of ketamine and 6 kilograms of ecstasy.
 
The street value of the latest seizure is estimated at around 12 billion won ($8.5 million).
 
Police sent the German national to prosecutors on May 2, 18 days after his arrival. They will refer the Polish national to prosecution on Friday.
 
“If these drugs had been distributed, they could have been used to commit serious crimes such as date rape,” said Park Jae-young, head of the Gwangjin Police Precinct. “This investigation succeeded in preemptively removing that risk. We will continue to focus on and expand efforts to crack down on drug-related crimes.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM SEONG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Drug Ketamine ecstasy

More in Social Affairs

SK Telecom could lose up to $5 billion if it waives termination fees, CEO says

Hospital short-staffing has tragic results as patients die after being turned away

Ex-Yankees baseball player loses suit against gov't order to turn in passport

111 gardens to bloom at Boramae Park for September's Seoul International Garden Expo

Police arrest foreigners in record bust of ketamine and ecstasy

Related Stories

Foreigners in southern coast towns busted for drugs

Korean students drugged in cram-school blackmail scheme

Suspect from cram-school drug blackmail gang surrenders

Alleged masterminds of hagwon drug scheme named

Drug smugglers try their luck at regional airports

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)