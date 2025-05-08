 Police charge middle schooler who assaulted classmate in viral online video
Police charge middle schooler who assaulted classmate in viral online video

Published: 08 May. 2025, 14:05
Footage of a student slapping another student uploaded on social media on May 2 [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A middle school student seen slapping a classmate multiple times in a video that went viral on social media has been booked by the police.
 
The Incheon Yeonsu Police Precinct said Thursday that the girl was booked without detention on charges of assault. She is accused of slapping a classmate seven times in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Incheon’s Yeonsu District in November last year.
 

Police launched an investigation after receiving a report on May 2 that a video showing school violence had been posted on social media. The Korea Communications Standards Commission ordered the video removed.
 
Authorities plan to question the two students, the person who filmed the video and the individual who uploaded it.
 
“Depending on how the investigation unfolds, more people may be booked,” a police spokesperson said. “We cannot confirm specifically who is being questioned at this stage.”
 
The victim, who did not report the incident immediately, is said to have filed a school violence report with the Incheon Eastern Office of Education after the video surfaced online. The office is currently looking into the case.
 
The footage, which spread under the title “Incheon Songdo 2011-born school violence video,” runs for one minute and 39 seconds. 
 
In the clip, the victim pleads, “I’m sorry. Please stop,” but the assailant continues to slap her with both hands while shouting profanities. The faces of both students are clearly visible in the video.
 
Other students present during the assault are seen laughing or filming the scene rather than intervening.
 
The student who assaulted her classmate identified herself on an Instagram post following the backlash.  
 
“I acted thoughtlessly last year and have been reflecting deeply since then,” she wrote. “Even though the victim has forgiven me, I know that I’ve caused her lasting pain.”
 
“I am truly sorry to the victim and to everyone who was hurt by this,” she added. “I want to quietly accept whatever punishment comes and live responsibly from now on.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
