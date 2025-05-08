Prosecutors drop charges against Cho Kuk's son over academic fraud
Published: 08 May. 2025, 14:30
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office has suspended the indictment of Cho Won, son of former Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk, over allegations that he submitted falsified documents as part of his application to a graduate program at Yonsei University, according to legal sources on Thursday.
The junior Cho faced allegations that he submitted false documents in 2018 when applying to Yonsei University’s combined master’s and doctoral program in political science and international studies.
The falsified materials included an internship certificate from the Seoul National University Center for Public Interest and Human Rights, a law firm internship certificate signed by former Democratic Party lawmaker Choe Kang-wook and a scholarship letter from George Washington University.
Prosecutors considered the fact that Cho Won expressed his intention to return his Yonsei master’s degree, and that Yonsei University later canceled his admission, when deciding not to pursue charges.
Cho Kuk, who was convicted last December by the Supreme Court on charges related to academic fraud involving his son and daughter, Cho Min, and abuse of power while serving in the Blue House under the Moon Jae-in administration, is currently serving a two-year prison sentence.
