 Prosecutors drop charges against Cho Kuk's son over academic fraud
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Prosecutors drop charges against Cho Kuk's son over academic fraud

Published: 08 May. 2025, 14:30
Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk attends a press conference at the National Assembly in western Seoul, regarding the Supreme Court ruling on Dec. 12, 2024. [NEWS1]

Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk attends a press conference at the National Assembly in western Seoul, regarding the Supreme Court ruling on Dec. 12, 2024. [NEWS1]

 
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office has suspended the indictment of Cho Won, son of former Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk, over allegations that he submitted falsified documents as part of his application to a graduate program at Yonsei University, according to legal sources on Thursday.
 
The junior Cho faced allegations that he submitted false documents in 2018 when applying to Yonsei University’s combined master’s and doctoral program in political science and international studies.
 

Related Article

The falsified materials included an internship certificate from the Seoul National University Center for Public Interest and Human Rights, a law firm internship certificate signed by former Democratic Party lawmaker Choe Kang-wook and a scholarship letter from George Washington University.
 
Prosecutors considered the fact that Cho Won expressed his intention to return his Yonsei master’s degree, and that Yonsei University later canceled his admission, when deciding not to pursue charges.
 
Cho Kuk, who was convicted last December by the Supreme Court on charges related to academic fraud involving his son and daughter, Cho Min, and abuse of power while serving in the Blue House under the Moon Jae-in administration, is currently serving a two-year prison sentence.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Cho Kuk Cho Won Rebuilding Korea Party

More in Social Affairs

Winner member Nam Tae-hyun booked for DUI while on suspended sentence for drug use

Woman in 80s gets suspended sentence for assaulting T'way flight attendant

Commission launches probe into data leak though to affect hundreds of thousands of customers

Driver kills passenger, driver of another car while reportedly under the influence in Incheon crash

Vietnamese national gets 10 years for stabbing compatriot co-worker

Related Stories

Ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk says he respects his children's decision

Rebuilding Korea Party selects Hwang Un-ha as floor leader

Minor party leader's son loses master's degree over inflated admission credentials

Cho Kuk's party a force to reckon with after dark horse victory

Former liberal party chief Cho Kuk spends 60th birthday alone in prison

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)