 SK Telecom appeals against waiving early termination fees, predicts losses of 'several trillion won'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

SK Telecom appeals against waiving early termination fees, predicts losses of 'several trillion won'

Published: 08 May. 2025, 12:13 Updated: 08 May. 2025, 12:19
Travelers at Incheon International Airport's Terminal 1 wait in line to replace their SK Telecom SIM cards on May 4, 2025. [YONHAP]

Travelers at Incheon International Airport's Terminal 1 wait in line to replace their SK Telecom SIM cards on May 4, 2025. [YONHAP]

 
Representatives from SK Telecom visited the National Assembly to appeal against waiving early termination fees for customers switching to other carriers in the wake of its recent hacking incident, warning that such a move could cause trillions of won in damages and threaten the company’s viability.
 
SK Telecom representatives met with lawmakers at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Wednesday and distributed a statement appealing against the waiver, according to political sources.
 

Related Article

 
“We have entered emergency management mode to swiftly resolve the crisis and are sequentially implementing measures to protect users,” the company said.
 
However, SK Telecom reiterated its stance that it would be difficult to exempt subscribers from early termination fees.
 
“With new subscriptions currently suspended indefinitely as a voluntary measure, waiving early termination fees would inflict irreversible damage on the company,” SK Telecom said. “There is a high likelihood that customers with large fees will be the first to leave, and if early termination fees are waived, we estimate that millions of line cancellations could result in losses of several trillion won.”
 
“As a key telecommunications service provider responsible for national infrastructure, we must prioritize management stability to ensure uninterrupted service, national security and the development of ICT,” it continued. “Any decision that could have such a significant impact on the company requires a resolution by the board of directors.”
 
Travelers line up to change their SIM cards at the SK Telecom roaming center in the departure hall of Terminal 1 at Incheon International Airport in Incheon on May 4. [YONHAP]

Travelers line up to change their SIM cards at the SK Telecom roaming center in the departure hall of Terminal 1 at Incheon International Airport in Incheon on May 4. [YONHAP]

 
The telecom giant also expressed concern that such a waiver could trigger market chaos from indiscriminate number switching.
 
“Since the breach, there have been no confirmed cases of damage from illegal USIM cloning,” it noted. “If early termination fees are waived without an objective basis, it could set a precedent for people to unilaterally terminate contracts or demand compensation, creating widespread social confusion.”
 
“If early termination fees are waived across the board, even customers with no service issues might jump on the bandwagon, creating turmoil in the mobile number portability market,” the company said. “This could lead to extreme disorder throughout the telecommunications market.”
 
The Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee of the National Assembly is scheduled to hold a hearing on Thursday to discuss the hacking incident. SK Telecom CEO Ryu Young-sang is expected to attend and answer questions from lawmakers.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
tags SK Telecom USIM Korea

More in Social Affairs

Police charge middle schooler who assaulted classmate in viral online video

Bus unions across Korea enter mediation, warn of nationwide strike if talks fail

National police to activate highest emergency alert on election day

Suspected drunk driver abandons car in front of Gimpo fire station doors

SK Telecom appeals against waiving early termination fees, predicts losses of 'several trillion won'

Related Stories

Gov't orders SKT to notify individual users whose data may have been breached

SK Telecom registers more than 24 million users in USIM Protection Service after data breach

Man who lost $34,700 fell victim to smishing, not SKT data breach, investigators say

More than 200,000 SKT users replace USIM chips on first day of hacking-prompted replacement service

SK Telecom loses more than 34,000 customers to rival carriers after hacking incident
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)