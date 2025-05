Sales listing for North Korean banknotes on secondhand goods app prompts police probe

A listing for North Korean currency on the secondhand goods app Karrot Market prompted a police investigation, though no signs of espionage or national security threats were found.A post titled “North Korean banknotes” was uploaded to Karrot Market on Sunday by a user verified in Jeju City, according to a report by the news outlet News1 on Thursday.The items up for sale were two North Korean bills: a 5,000-won note and a 2,000-won note, both featuring a portrait of the late North Korean leader Kim Il Sung. The asking price was 15,000 won ($10.7).“These bills were exchanged directly with a North Korean person at a Chinese airport,” the seller claimed in the listing.Upon learning of the post, the Jeju Provincial Police Agency launched a field investigation on Tuesday. Authorities later concluded that the case posed no threat to national security and that the seller had acquired the currency as a souvenir during a trip to China. The post has since been deleted.However, police cautioned that trading North Korean currency could violate the Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Act or Article 211 of the Criminal Act, which pertains to the unauthorized production or handling of currency-like items.“Transactions involving foreign currencies like U.S. dollars or euros on secondhand platforms may violate foreign exchange laws,” said a Jeju police official. “Exchanging or distributing North Korean banknotes after contact with North Korean nationals abroad may also be punishable. We advise the public to be cautious.”BY JANG GU-SEUL [ [email protected]