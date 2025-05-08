 Suspected drunk driver abandons car in front of Gimpo fire station doors
Suspected drunk driver abandons car in front of Gimpo fire station doors

Published: 08 May. 2025, 12:52
A car is parked in front of a fire station in Gimpo, Gyeonggi, on May 8. [YONHAP]

A driver suspected of being under the influence abandoned their vehicle in front of a fire station in Gimpo, Gyeonggi, delaying emergency dispatches and prompting a police investigation.
 
A report was filed at 11:13 p.m. Wednesday regarding a car illegally parked in front of the Yangchon 119 Safety Center in Gimpo, according to the Gimpo Police Precinct on Thursday.
 

The caller told police that “a driver suspected of drunk driving abandoned their vehicle in front of the fire station, blocking emergency vehicles from leaving.”
 
Fire officials attempted to contact the driver to have the vehicle removed, but the driver had vanished, leaving their mobile phone inside the car.
 
Firefighters eventually received a call from an acquaintance of the driver and asked them to arrange for the car to be moved. The vehicle was towed at 2:52 a.m. Thursday, three hours and 39 minutes after it was first reported.
 
A truck tows away a car parked in front of a fire station in Gimpo, Gyeonggi, on May 8. [YONHAP]

Due to the car being left in front of the fire station for an extended period, two emergency dispatches — one for a medical emergency and another for a fire — were delayed, according to fire authorities.
 
“We are tracking the driver’s whereabouts,” a police official said. “Once the driver is located, we will investigate whether they were intoxicated and consider charges of obstructing emergency services.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
Suspected drunk driver abandons car in front of Gimpo fire station doors

