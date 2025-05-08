 Winner member Nam Tae-hyun booked for DUI while on suspended sentence for drug use
Winner member Nam Tae-hyun booked for DUI while on suspended sentence for drug use

Published: 08 May. 2025, 16:07
Singer Nam Tae-hyun [YONHAP]

Nam Tae-hyun, a former member of boy band Winner, has been booked for drunk driving while serving a suspended sentence for drug use.
 
The Yongsan Police Precinct in central Seoul said Thursday that Nam is under investigation for violating the Road Traffic Act for driving under the influence.
 

Nam is suspected of crashing into a median strip near Dongjak Bridge on Gangbyeon Expressway at around 4:10 a.m. on April 27 while trying to overtake another vehicle.
 
At the time of the crash, his blood alcohol level was reportedly above 0.08 percent — the threshold for license revocation. No injuries were reported.
 
The police filed a request for a detention warrant on Friday, but the court rejected it during a hearing on Wednesday, citing insufficient grounds for arrest.
 
Authorities said they plan to refer the case to prosecutors without detention.
 
Nam was previously indicted in 2022 for using methamphetamine with TV personality Seo Eun-woo after purchasing the drug via Telegram. He received a one-year prison sentence suspended for two years in January 2023 for violating the Narcotics Control Act.
 
In March 2023, Nam was also summarily fined 6 million won ($4,030) for a separate DUI incident during an ongoing drug investigation.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
