 Woman in 80s gets suspended sentence for assaulting T'way flight attendant
Published: 08 May. 2025, 15:41
T'way Air's planes are stationed at Gimpo International Airport. [T'WAY AIR]

An octogenarian woman who assaulted a flight attendant after being denied drinking water during a flight has been granted leniency by a court.
 
The Incheon District Court said Thursday it suspended a six-month prison sentence for the woman, who was indicted for violating the Aviation Security Act.
 

The woman was accused of causing a disturbance and striking a flight attendant on the shoulder during a T’way Air flight from Nha Trang, Vietnam, to Incheon International Airport at around 7 a.m. on Nov. 14 last year. She reportedly lay down in the aisle and shouted, “I should just die,” during the outburst.
 
According to prosecutors, the woman became enraged after asking a flight attendant in her 20s for water and being told it was not complimentary and would have to be purchased.
 
When the attendant later asked her to fasten her seatbelt for landing, the woman allegedly shouted, “I told you to give me water!” and struck the attendant's arm multiple times with both hands.
 
The court found her guilty of interfering with the crew's duties and causing a disturbance aboard the aircraft, but took into consideration that it was her first offense and that she was of advanced age in opting for a suspended sentence.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
