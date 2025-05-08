 YouTuber Tzuyang appears for police questioning after reassignment of Hoverlab complaint
Published: 08 May. 2025, 11:27 Updated: 08 May. 2025, 11:36
Mukbang YouTuber Tzuyang answers questions from the press in front of the Gangnam Police Precinct in southern Seoul on April 16. [YONHAP]

YouTuber Tzuyang, whose real name is Park Jeong-won, appeared before the police Thursday for the first time since the reassignment of the investigation team handling her complaint against Kim Se-ui, head of the far-right YouTube channel Hoverlab.
 
Park arrived at the Gangnam Police Precinct in southern Seoul around 9:20 a.m., telling reporters, "I believe the investigation will be carried out fairly, and I will truthfully share what happened just as it is."
 

Related Article

She had previously appeared at the precinct on April 16 for questioning as the complainant but walked out about 40 minutes into the session, citing concerns about the investigators’ willingness to pursue the case. The police subsequently reassigned the case to a new team.
 
The case stems from a July 2024 broadcast in which Kim shared audio recordings without Park’s consent, claiming she had been blackmailed by another YouTuber, known online as GooJeYeok, whose real name is Lee Jun-hee. The threats reportedly involved her past work at an adult entertainment establishment.
 
Park later said she had been forced into such work by a physically abusive former boyfriend. Kim disputed her account in subsequent broadcasts, which led to Park filing charges against him for stalking and defamation.
 
Police initially decided not to forward the case to prosecutors in February, citing insufficient evidence. However, following an objection filed by Park's side, prosecutors ordered a supplementary investigation last month.
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
