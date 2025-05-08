 Pressure
Pressure

Published: 08 May. 2025, 20:00
 
The Democratic Party is ramping up pressure on the judiciary. On May 7, it passed a plan in the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee to summon all 12 Supreme Court justices, including Chief Justice Jo Hee-de, for a May 14 hearing on alleged election interference. On May 8, committee chair Jung Cheong-rae also proposed a special prosecutor bill targeting Jo, following the Supreme Court’s decision to return Lee Jae-myung’s election law case for retrial. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
