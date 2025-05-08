Sustaining the rise in marriages in Korea

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

As May, the month dedicated to families in Korea, begins, it offers an opportunity to reflect on marriage and family. After more than a decade of decline, the number of marriages in Korea began to rise in 2023 and surged even more in 2024. Last year, there were 222,422 marriages, a 14.9 percent increase from the previous year, marking the highest on-year jump in 54 years. The number of births also rose by 3.6 percent, and the total fertility rate, which had steadily declined since 2015, saw a modest rebound from 0.75 children per woman last year.Several factors likely contributed to the increase. Delayed weddings due to the Covid-19 pandemic may have created a backlog, and post-pandemic shifts in personal values may have renewed interest in family life. Another contributing factor is the so-called second echo boom generation — those born between 1991 and 1995 — entering their early to mid-30s, the typical age range for marriage in Korea.Government policies may have helped as well. In January 2024, the government launched a special loan program for new parents, offering up to 500 million won ($378,000) at low interest rates. In April, income limits for newlywed housing and loan programs were relaxed to remove what had been perceived as a "marriage penalty." These changes are believed to have encouraged previously cohabiting couples to formally register their marriages.Marriage data from 2023 shows the largest increases in the 30–34 age group for both men and women, with about 17,000 and 16,000 more marriages, respectively. Average age at first marriage slightly shifted: it declined by 0.1 years for men to 33.9 and rose by 0.1 years for women to 31.6.Although the average age for first-time brides increased, the number of marriages among women aged 25–29 rose by about 3,000 more than among men. This uptick is particularly promising for Korea’s birthrate, as younger women not only have higher fertility but also longer reproductive spans. With more women in their twenties choosing marriage, the average number of children born over their lifetime could increase.According to the Presidential Committee on Ageing Society and Population Policy, the share of single women in their 30s who intended to marry rose by 11.6 percentage points over six months in 2024. The growing interest in marriage among women in this age group may reflect several shifts: a decline in radical feminist narratives that once promoted unmarried and child-free lifestyles, and the expansion of government policies supporting work-life balance.Korea’s prolonged economic stagnation may also be pushing individuals toward marriage as a form of economic security. Marriage provides a way to pool resources and share financial risks. Historically, in times of economic downturn, people become more responsive to government support policies related to marriage. If the rise in marriage intentions among women in their 30s continues, more women may actively seek suitable partners, leading to a sustained increase in marriage numbers.To build on this trend, policies should aim to encourage earlier marriage. In Korea, marriage is often viewed less as a life milestone and more as an indicator of social and economic success. This results in couples postponing marriage until they feel all conditions—career stability, housing, financial readiness—are met.Shifting this perception requires a broader cultural change that values marriage as a shared journey rather than a culmination of individual success. The government and local authorities also need to implement incentives that make early marriage and childbirth more viable. For example, preferential housing programs for newlyweds, expanded newborn loan eligibility and financial support for pregnancy and childbirth should offer more substantial benefits for couples in their twenties.To ensure that the recent increase in marriages does not become a temporary blip, policies must address the different motives men and women cite for marriage. For women in their 30s, the ability to continue working after marriage is a top priority, while men tend to focus on job satisfaction and stability. This highlights the importance of policies like automatic parental leave for both parents, meaningful financial support that does not compromise quality of life, and flexible work arrangements.Finally, the government must play a more active role in creating stable jobs for young people and addressing the high costs associated with weddings. If such measures are pursued consistently, Korea could sustain and build upon the positive momentum in marriage rates seen over the past two years.