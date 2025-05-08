Thursday's fortune: Joyful teamwork for some, caution for others
Published: 08 May. 2025, 07:00
Many signs may experience calm, teamwork and fulfilling progress today, while others should guard against frustration, jealousy and emotional missteps. Your fortune for Thursday, May 8, 2025.
💰 Wealth: Financial luck for the day.
💪 Health: What the stars say about your well-being today.
❤️ Love: Romance, friendships and connections.
🧭 Lucky directions: Face these directions for good energy.
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Gloomy | 🧭 North
🔹 Don't be swayed by emotions alone.
🔹 A spouse may be more reliable than a child.
🔹 Treat your loved ones well — no regrets later.
🔹 Think carefully even when you’re smitten.
🔹 A peaceful home comes from mutual respect.
🔹 Romantic luck may be on your side.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ One Heart | 🧭 Northeast
🔹 Everything has its rightful place.
🔹 Nothing feels out of place today.
🔹 Blend and harmonize for progress.
🔹 Foster unity and team spirit.
🔹 Join in collaborative efforts.
🔹 Group activities bring good fortune.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 A surprise treat or good meal may await.
🔹 A fruitful, productive day is likely.
🔹 Profits may outweigh losses.
🔹 Build mutually beneficial relationships.
🔹 Conversations may spark positive synergy.
🔹 Expect a group outing or team dinner.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Choose vegetables and fruits over heavy foods.
🔹 Don’t isolate — share your thoughts.
🔹 Give and take in equal measure.
🔹 Find reward in your efforts today.
🔹 Team up — synergy matters now.
🔹 Your image may shine brighter than usual.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 South
🔹 Don’t cling to rigid appearances.
🔹 Do what you can, within your means.
🔹 Too many voices cause confusion.
🔹 Keep your cards close today.
🔹 Don’t compare — what you have is enough.
🔹 Life is competition — play smart.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 West
🔹 You may find reason to spend today.
🔹 Use what you have with intention.
🔹 People matter more than possessions.
🔹 Support others, and they’ll support you.
🔹 Setbacks make way for comebacks.
🔹 Balance quality and value in choices.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Eat well, even without appetite.
🔹 Create small joys through hobbies or errands.
🔹 Listen more, speak less.
🔹 Don’t let small issues escalate.
🔹 A calm meal can heal more than words.
🔹 Gather new information thoughtfully.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 North
🔹 Avoid crowded or loud environments.
🔹 Postpone financial transactions if possible.
🔹 People don’t easily change — manage expectations.
🔹 Observe quietly instead of acting rashly.
🔹 What you hear and what you see may differ.
🔹 Avoid unnecessary conflict today.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Follow where your heart leads today.
🔹 Happy spending may lift your mood.
🔹 A proposal or offer could be worthwhile.
🔹 Your talents may lead to a great result.
🔹 Break out of old habits or routines.
🔹 Sip tea or water often — refresh yourself.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 South
🔹 You may find deep satisfaction today.
🔹 Sincere efforts bring the universe to your side.
🔹 A new venture or project may bring profit.
🔹 A message or update could bring good news.
🔹 Delight in small pleasures.
🔹 Today, you are the main character.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 East
🔹 Let go of obsession and expectations.
🔹 Don’t dwell on regrets — look forward.
🔹 You may feel disillusioned with people.
🔹 Avoid messy situations — choose peace.
🔹 Practice humility over pride.
🔹 Speak kindly and use graceful language.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Be cautious with your body — avoid injury.
🔹 Tasks may take longer than expected.
🔹 Budget carefully to avoid surprise expenses.
🔹 Kindness can be stronger than force.
🔹 Stubbornness may backfire.
🔹 Trust and follow your parents’ advice.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)