Dodgers’ Kim Hye-seong shines with two hits in win over Marlins
Published: 08 May. 2025, 11:26
Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Kim Hye-seong continued to impress as a utility player on Wednesday, recording two hits, an RBI and a run scored in a 10-1 win over the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park in Miami, Florida.
Batting eighth and starting in center field, Kim went 2-for-4 to lift his season average to .417, with five hits in 12 at-bats. He has recorded at least one hit in each of his first three MLB games since making his starting debut on May 3.
Kim grounded out in the third and lined out to center in the fifth in the final game of the three-game series against Miami. But he delivered in the seventh, driving in a run with a single to right-center off reliever Blake Butcher, helping spark a six-run inning that broke the game open.
Kim switched to second base for the bottom of the seventh and added another single in the eighth, poking a 139-kilometer-per-hour (86-mile-per-hour) sweeper from Ronny Henriquez into right field. He committed a throwing error in the ninth while attempting to retire leadoff batter Ronny Simon at first, but the Dodgers’ lead held.
The Dodgers bounced back from a 5-4 extra-inning loss the previous day to secure their 25th win of the season against 12 losses, maintaining first place in the National League West.
After completing the sweep in Miami, the Dodgers will begin a four-game road series against the Arizona Diamondbacks starting Thursday.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SONG JI-HOON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)