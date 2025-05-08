Hanwha Eagles take first place in KBO with ninth straight win
Published: 08 May. 2025, 09:26
The Hanwha Eagles soared to sole possession of first place in the KBO with their ninth straight win on Wednesday, beating the Samsung Lions 10-6 and knocking the LG Twins off the top for the first time in the 2025 season.
The Eagles extended their winning streak to nine games for the first time since June 2005, which also marked the club's first time at the top of the standings this year after 37 games into the season.
Moon Dong-ju earned his fourth win with six solid innings, striking out eight while allowing two runs. Moon Hyun-bin fueled the offense with three hits and two RBIs, including a game-tying solo homer — his sixth of the year.
The Lions rallied for four runs in the ninth, but closer Kim Seo-hyun shut things down to secure a series sweep — the Eagles' first over Samsung since 2016.
The Eagles, who now enjoy a day off, will head to Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul to face the Kiwoom Heroes on Friday for their 10th consecutive win, a feat that the Daejeon club has not achieved since 1999.
The Lions, meanwhile, dropped their fifth straight game and now trail the Eagles by five games, further jeopardizing their spot in the top five.
Over in southern Seoul, the Doosan Bears beat the Twins 5-2 to take the Children’s Day — Korean national holiday that falls on May 5 — series two games to one.
Kang Seung-ho delivered a go-ahead two-RBI double in the sixth, and Jack Ruck limited the Twins to two runs over seven innings to pick up his second win.
With the loss, the Twins slipped to second place. Spot starter Choi Chae-heung allowed just one run over four innings, but the bats went cold after a two-run third inning.
Elsewhere, the Lotte Giants crept closer to the top with a 6-2 win over the SSG Landers in Busan. Victor Reyes hit a three-run homer in the third, and Tucker Davidson struck out nine over seven and two-thirds innings to remain undefeated at 5-0.
The Heroes stunned the Kia Tigers 11-10 with an eight-run rally in the eighth at home. Kim Tae-jin hit a grand slam, and Choi Joo-hwan followed with a bases-clearing double to cap the comeback.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE YOUNG-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
