 'I will not surrender': PPP candidate Kim Moon-soo refuses unified candidacy push
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Baseball

print dictionary print

'I will not surrender': PPP candidate Kim Moon-soo refuses unified candidacy push

Published: 08 May. 2025, 09:19 Updated: 08 May. 2025, 09:23
People Power Party (PPP) presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo speaks to reporters in front of a restaurant in central Seoul on May 7. [YONHAP]

People Power Party (PPP) presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo speaks to reporters in front of a restaurant in central Seoul on May 7. [YONHAP]

 
People Power Party (PPP) presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo on Thursday demanded that party leadership cease efforts to force a unified candidacy, warning of possible legal conflict and declaring that he will not yield to what he described as "injustice."
  
Kim invoked Article 74 of the PPP charter, which grants the party’s presidential nominee priority authority over party affairs from the time of nomination until the election, in an emergency press conference at his campaign office in Yeouido, western Seoul.
  

Related Article

 
“As the official presidential candidate of the People Power Party, I exercise my right to priority authority under Article 74 of the party charter,” Kim said. “From this moment on, the party leadership must stop its coercive demands for a single candidacy."
  
Kim accused the leadership of attempting to oust him under the pretext of unification and said he would not be forced out. 
 
“Do not interfere in the name of forced unification. I will not surrender to any form of injustice,” he said. “This push for unification is effectively a forced replacement of the candidate. It could lead to legal conflict. I demand an immediate halt.”
 
 
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags Kim Moon-soo Han Duck-soo PPP Unified candidacy

More in Baseball

Dodgers’ Kim Hye-seong shines with two hits in win over Marlins

San Francisco's Lee Jung-hoo struggles against Chicago Cubs, records no hits

Hanwha Eagles take first place in KBO with ninth straight win

Giants' Lee Jung-hoo snaps 21-game homerless streak in blowout against Cubs

Hanwha Eagles notch eight in a row with 3-1 win over Samsung Lions

Related Stories

PPP presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo claims party is leaving him out in the cold

Contenders seek compromise

PPP to hold emergency lawmaker meeting to discuss possible candidacy unification

Acting President Han Duck-soo could declare election candidacy as early as next week

PPP set to select presidential candidate for June election
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)