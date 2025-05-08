'I will not surrender': PPP candidate Kim Moon-soo refuses unified candidacy push
Published: 08 May. 2025, 09:19 Updated: 08 May. 2025, 09:23
People Power Party (PPP) presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo on Thursday demanded that party leadership cease efforts to force a unified candidacy, warning of possible legal conflict and declaring that he will not yield to what he described as "injustice."
Kim invoked Article 74 of the PPP charter, which grants the party’s presidential nominee priority authority over party affairs from the time of nomination until the election, in an emergency press conference at his campaign office in Yeouido, western Seoul.
“As the official presidential candidate of the People Power Party, I exercise my right to priority authority under Article 74 of the party charter,” Kim said. “From this moment on, the party leadership must stop its coercive demands for a single candidacy."
Kim accused the leadership of attempting to oust him under the pretext of unification and said he would not be forced out.
“Do not interfere in the name of forced unification. I will not surrender to any form of injustice,” he said. “This push for unification is effectively a forced replacement of the candidate. It could lead to legal conflict. I demand an immediate halt.”
