San Francisco's Lee Jung-hoo struggles against Chicago Cubs, records no hits
Published: 08 May. 2025, 09:36
San Francisco Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo went 0-for-5 in a road game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, bringing his batting average down to .301 and halting the momentum from a strong performance the previous day.
Lee, batting third and playing center field, started for the Giants at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, but failed to reach base in five plate appearances. His average dropped from .312 to .301, with 43 hits in 143 at-bats this season.
The slump followed a standout game on Tuesday, in which Lee recorded three hits including a home run in six at-bats. But he struggled to produce on Wednesday, especially in key scoring opportunities.
Lee popped out to the catcher with runners on first and second and no outs in his first at-bat in the top of the first.
He followed with an infield flyout in the third inning. In the fifth, he struck out swinging with a runner on second and one out. He grounded out to second base in the seventh and again to third in the ninth, stranding a runner on third in the final inning.
Lee faced right-handed starter Ben Brown in his first three at-bats.
Brown, who entered the game with a 3-3 record this season, held Lee in check.
Lee faced reliever Julian Merryweather in the seventh and Chris Flexen in the ninth. Flexen previously pitched in the KBO for the Doosan Bears in 2020.
Despite Lee’s struggles, the Giants beat the Cubs 3-1 to take the series two games to one.
The win improved San Francisco’s record to 24-14, narrowing the gap with the National League West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers (24-12) and second-place San Diego Padres (23-12).
The Giants will take a day off before heading to Minneapolis, Minnesota, for a three-game interleague series against the Minnesota Twins starting Saturday at Target Field.
