Lee Kang-in’s PSG reaches Champions League final after 2-1 win over Arsenal
Published: 08 May. 2025, 10:51 Updated: 08 May. 2025, 11:00
-
- PAIK JI-HWAN
- [email protected]
Lee Kang-in's Paris Saint-Germain reached the Champions League final for the first time in five years after a 2-1 victory — 3-1 on aggregate — over Arsenal in the second leg of the semifinals at Parc des Princes in Paris on Wednesday.
Fabian Ruiz opened the scoring for PSG in the 27th minute, with Achraf Hakimi doubling the lead in the 72nd.
Bukayo Saka provided Arsenal with a consolation goal in the 76th minute, which turned out to be the Premier League club's final effort before the whistle.
Lee was named on the bench but did not feature for a single minute in Wednesday’s fixture.
The 24-year-old has now missed four consecutive Champions League matches, having last appeared in the tournament in the second leg of the round of 16 against Liverpool on March 11.
Lee had a strong start to the first half of the 2024–25 season, playing as a regular starter and racking up six goals and three assists across 17 league appearances.
However, his minutes declined from February, often appearing as a substitute and contributing fewer goals.
Lee’s role in PSG’s attack has also diminished due to the form of fellow forwards Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola, who have been the team’s standout contributors in Ligue 1 this season.
Dembele currently leads the league with 21 goals, while Barcola has added 14.
Although Lee has played multiple positions — including attacking midfielder and winger on both flanks — his versatility, combined with intense competition, has prevented him from locking down a starting role.
PSG’s second trip to the Champions League final still places Lee in elite company: he becomes the third Korean player to reach the stage, following Park Ji-sung with Manchester United in 2007–08 and Son Heung-min with Tottenham Hotspur in 2018–19.
Winning the title would not only mark PSG’s first-ever Champions League trophy but also make Lee the second Korean player to lift the cup, after Park in 2008.
PSG will now prepare to face Inter Milan in the final at the Allianz Arena in Munich on May 31.
The Ligue 1 giants are also eyeing a historic treble, having already secured the Ligue 1 title and booked their place in the French Cup final.
One more competition awaits after the 2024–25 season: the expanded FIFA Club World Cup, which kicks off in June during the summer transfer window.
Lee has not publicly revealed whether he plans to leave Paris, although he recently removed a PSG tag on his Instagram account. PSG manager Luis Enrique has made no public comment regarding the midfielder’s future as of Thursday.
Lee is free to continue his career without interruption, having earned a military service exemption by winning gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023.
Before turning their attention to the final, PSG will first wrap up their domestic schedule, starting with a match against Montpellier on Saturday.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN, PIH JU-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)