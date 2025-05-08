Son Heung-min to miss Tottenham's Europa League semifinal match with foot injury

Tottenham Hotspur's Korean captain Son Heung-min will not play in a crucial continental match for the English side this week due to a foot injury.Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou confirmed Wednesday that Son had not traveled to Norway with the rest of the Premier League club for the second leg of the semifinals of the UEFA Europa League against Bodo/Glimt. The match is scheduled for 9 p.m. Thursday in Bodo, northern Norway, or 4 a.m. Friday (Korean time).Son will miss his seventh consecutive match for Tottenham, having sat out the previous four matches in the Premier League and two more in the Europa League."It's disappointing for Sonny," Postecoglou said, referring to Son by his popular nickname. "He's pushing hard. He has progressed, and there is a possibility of him getting some game time at the weekend, but he hasn't trained with the team yet. However, he is progressing. We'll wait to see how he goes."Son last played for Spurs in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals against Eintracht Frankfurt on April 10.The next opportunity for Son will come Sunday in a Premier League contest against Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.Spurs are trying to lift their first trophy since capturing the 2008 English Football League (EFL) Cup.This season, they were knocked out in the semifinals of the EFL Cup and in the fourth round of the FA Cup. In the Premier League, they are in 16th place among 20 clubs with 38 points, having lost three of their last five.Yonhap