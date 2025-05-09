 APEC automotive dialogue kicks off in S. Korea to discuss future mobility
Korea JoongAng Daily

APEC automotive dialogue kicks off in S. Korea to discuss future mobility

Published: 09 May. 2025, 10:11
Vehicles move along the 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV assembly line at the General Motors Orion Assembly on June 15, 2023, in Lake Orion, Michigan. [AP/YONHAP]

An automotive dialogue of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member nations kicked off Friday in Korea to discuss future trends in the automobile industry, Seoul's industry ministry said.
 
The 41st APEC Automotive Dialogue set sail for a two-day run on the southern resort island of Jeju, with the attendance of 14 countries, including the United States, Japan, China and Chile, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
 

As the host country, Korea will open discussions on key issues on the transition to future mobility, such as electric vehicle (EV) architecture, battery recycling and hydrogen mobility.
 
Other agenda items of this year's automotive dialogue include autonomous driving and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.
 
"This year's APEC Automotive Dialogue will serve as a timely opportunity to review and promote cooperation frameworks among member countries amid the rapidly evolving global auto industry landscape, particularly regarding the transition to future mobility and supply chain restructuring," the ministry said.

