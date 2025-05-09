Korean Air to acquire 10 pct stake in Canada's WestJet to boost North American operations

Korean Air Lines Co., Korea's leading air carrier, said Friday it will acquire a 10 percent stake in WestJet, Canada's second-largest airline, in a bid to strengthen its presence in the North American market.The Korean airline's board approved the $220 million deal earlier in the day, the company said in a press release. Delta Air Lines, Korean Air's joint venture partner in the United States, will also purchase a 15 percent stake in WestJet for 330 million.Founded in 1994, WestJet operates a fleet of over 180 aircraft and serves more than 100 airports globally. Korean Air has maintained a codeshare partnership with WestJet since June 2012.Korean Air emphasized that the equity investment is aimed at deepening the codeshare alliance and expanding connectivity in Canada and the broader North and Latin American markets.The company noted that the stake acquisition does not entail a management takeover or a merger with WestJet.Canada, the world's second-largest country by landmass, heavily relies on air transport and was ranked as the world's seventh-largest aviation market in 2023, valued at $33 billion. Since 2019, the market has posted double-digit growth, trailing only India in terms of expansion rate.Korean Air said the deal will establish a strong partnership within the Canadian aviation market and help broaden its reach across the Americas.Yonhap