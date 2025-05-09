 Netflix hikes subscription prices, with ad-inclusive plan rising to 7,000 won
Published: 09 May. 2025, 13:08 Updated: 09 May. 2025, 14:26
The Netflix logo is shown on one of the firm's Hollywood buildings in Los Angeles on July 12, 2023. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Netflix Korea is raising the prices of its Basic and Standard with ad plans effective immediately, the online streaming services giant said on Friday.
 
The price hike for the platform's two cheapest options, apart from the linked Naver Plus membership, is the service's first in around four years since November 2021.
 

The Standard with ads plan now costs 7,000 won ($5), up 1,500 won from the previous price, for new users. The new pricing plan went into effect at 10 a.m. on Friday.
 
The new pricing plan will be applied to existing users on their next monthly payment. Existing customers will be notified of the price change through email, and the payment will only go through once they agree to the change, according to Netflix.
 
Netflix’s Basic plan — the cheapest basic tier without ads, which is not available for new users — has been bumped up to 12,000 won from the previous 9,500 won.
 
Netflix scrapped the Basic plan in Korea in December 2023. The next cheapest option is the Standard membership, which costs 13,500 won.
 
Other subscription pricing plans — Standard, Premium, added users and Naver Plus linked membership — have not been changed.
 
Netflix said it was raising prices as part of its aim to “deliver a wide range of high-quality entertainment experiences.” The firm will reinvest the funds to bring greater value to its users, the company said in a statement.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
