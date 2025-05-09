Nintendo aims to sell 15 million units of new Switch after release next month
Published: 09 May. 2025, 13:09 Updated: 09 May. 2025, 14:27
Japanese video game company Nintendo announced on Thursday that it aims to sell 15 million units of its new console, the Nintendo Switch 2, by March 2026.
The Switch 2 will be released on June 5 and features a larger screen and significantly expanded storage capacity compared to the original model.
Nintendo’s sales target for the Switch 2 is comparable to that of the original Switch, which sold 15.05 million units in its first year following its March 2017 release, according to the news outlet Nihon Keizai Shimbun. However, Nintendo plans to reach the same figure in a shorter time frame, requiring a faster monthly sales pace.
A Nintendo spokesperson acknowledged the challenge, saying, “Compared to the original Switch, the unit price is higher, which poses a significant barrier to early adoption, but we want to start on equal footing.”
The Switch 2 is priced at 49,980 Japanese yen ($342.50) for the Japan-only version, and 69,980 yen for the international multilingual model. In Korea, the retail price is set at 648,000 won.
Meanwhile, Nintendo reported a 30 percent year-on-year decline in revenue for fiscal year 2024 between April 2024 to March this year, falling to 1.165 trillion yen. Net profit dropped 43 percent to 278.8 billion yen.
For fiscal year 2025, between April 2025 to March 2026, the company forecasts a 63 percent increase in revenue to 1.9 trillion yen and an 8 percent rise in net profit to 300 billion yen.
