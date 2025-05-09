 New release: Critically acclaimed Korean phenomenon 'Snowglobe' continues with second book in series
Published: 09 May. 2025, 15:00
Snowglobe 2
Author: Soyoung Park (translated by Joungmin Lee Comfort) 
Publisher: Delacorte Press 
 
Soyoung Park’s groundbreaking Korean phenomenon and winner of the Changbi X Kakaopage Young Adult Novel Award — hailed by Entertainment Weekly as “'The Hunger Games' meets 'Squid Game'” — continues with even more dark secrets and shocking surprises. In "Snowglobe" (2024), Chobahm agreed to enter Snowglobe and take on Haeri's identity. Within the domed city's walls, she finally had the existence she'd always dreamed of. But life in Snowglobe wasn't quite what Chobahm expected. Following on from the epic cliff-hanger, "Snowglobe 2" picks up where the last story left off. It follows the Haeri girls on their fight against the creators of Snowglobe and the Yibonn family. But who can they trust? With literal rains of fire, questionable geothermal activity, hypnotism and ever-changing loyalties, 'Snowglobe 2' promises a thrilling conclusion to the standout duology.
 

