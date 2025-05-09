 New release: Danger lives right at home in Freida McFadden's thriller 'The Tenant'
New release: Danger lives right at home in Freida McFadden's thriller 'The Tenant'

The Tenant
Author: Freida McFadden
Publisher: Source Book
 
Freida McFadden, the instant No. 1 New York Times best-selling author of "The Boyfriend" (2024) and "The Housemaid" (2022) is back with another jaw-dropping thriller. Blake Porter is riding high, until he's not. Fired abruptly from his job as a vice president of marketing and unable to make the mortgage payments on the new brownstone that he shares with his fiance, he's desperate to make ends meet. Enter Whitney: beautiful, charming, down-to-earth and looking for a room to rent. She's exactly what Blake's looking for. Or is she? Something isn't quite right. The neighbors start treating Blake differently. The smell of decay permeates his home, no matter how hard he scrubs. Strange noises jar him awake in the middle of the night. And soon Blake fears someone knows his darkest secrets. Danger lives right at home, and by the time Blake realizes it, it'll be far too late. Freida McFadden knocks at your door with a gripping story of revenge, privilege and secrets turned sour.
 

