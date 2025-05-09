New release: Korean author Amil takes readers to different worlds in short story collection 'Roadkill'

Author: Amil (translated by Archana Madhavan)Publisher: Harvill SeckerWith strong roots in feminist science fiction and fantasy, Korean author Amil transports readers to different worlds, featuring dystopian wastelands, shamans, self-driving cars, tusked water deer and a divine sea serpent. These six stylistically distinct stories form a sweeping collection that explores contemporary subjects such as the climate crisis, Korean idol culture and techno capitalism through the lives of young women, their friendships and desire for self-expression. Roadkill is an effervescent speculative short story collection for the next generation of readers who crave a fresh perspective.DB BOOKS