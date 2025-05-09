 New release: Mathematics meets the arts in author Marcus Du Sautoys 'Blueprints'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Books

print dictionary print

New release: Mathematics meets the arts in author Marcus Du Sautoys 'Blueprints'

Published: 09 May. 2025, 14:58
Blueprints - How Mathematics Shapes Creativity 
Author: Marcus Du Sautoy
Publisher: Harper U.K.
 
 
Oxford mathematician, playwright and musician, Marcus Du Sautoy, reveals how creative people can harness the profound and productive relationship between mathematics and the arts. Our instincts might tell us that these two subjects are incompatible forces with nothing in common — mathematics being the realm of precise logic and art being the realm of emotion and aesthetics — but what if we’re wrong? "Blueprints" asks us to consider that mathematics and art may not be polar opposites after all. Their complementary relationship spans a vast historical and geographic landscape from the earliest stone circles to Mozart’s obsession with numbers and the radically modern architecture of Zaha Hadid. Marcus du Sautoy unpacks how we make art, why a creative mindset is vital for discovering new mathematics and how a fundamental connection to the natural world intrinsically links these two subjects.
 

DB BOOKS
tags Blueprints - How Mathematics Shapes Creativity.

More in Books

New release: 'The Self-Esteem Class' provides lessons on developing true confidence

New release: Critically acclaimed Korean phenomenon 'Snowglobe' continues with second book in series

New release: Korean author Amil takes readers to different worlds in short story collection 'Roadkill'

New release: Frederik Backman's new novel 'My Friends' tells story of long-lasting bonds and art

New release: Loss, hope and life's second chances on display in novel 'The Emperor of Gladness'

Related Stories

When mathematics is needed

Imagination is key to prosperity in the AI century

What should our elites do for the country?

Korean students rank near the top in math and science scores, but near the bottom in confidence

Creativity and innovation is key

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)