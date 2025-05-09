New release: Mathematics meets the arts in author Marcus Du Sautoys 'Blueprints'

Author: Marcus Du SautoyPublisher: Harper U.K.Oxford mathematician, playwright and musician, Marcus Du Sautoy, reveals how creative people can harness the profound and productive relationship between mathematics and the arts. Our instincts might tell us that these two subjects are incompatible forces with nothing in common — mathematics being the realm of precise logic and art being the realm of emotion and aesthetics — but what if we’re wrong? "Blueprints" asks us to consider that mathematics and art may not be polar opposites after all. Their complementary relationship spans a vast historical and geographic landscape from the earliest stone circles to Mozart’s obsession with numbers and the radically modern architecture of Zaha Hadid. Marcus du Sautoy unpacks how we make art, why a creative mindset is vital for discovering new mathematics and how a fundamental connection to the natural world intrinsically links these two subjects.DB BOOKS