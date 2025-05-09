New release: 'The Self-Esteem Class' provides lessons on developing true confidence

Author: Yoon Hong Gyun (translated by Jamie Chung)Publisher: Penguin Michael JosephIn "The Self-Esteem Class," Dr. Yoon Hong Gyun — a leading Korean psychiatrist and expert on self-worth — reveals a transformative approach to understanding and enhancing our own sense of value. Most of us don't realize that every single decision we make stems from our sense of self-worth, profoundly affecting the trajectory of our lives. This groundbreaking handbook offers the reader a simple path to personal growth, exploring the powerful impact self-esteem has on all aspects of our lives, including love, happiness and success. By understanding how your sense of self is created and what you can do to build your self-esteem, you will allow yourself to tap into sources of true confidence and happiness that are not based on external circumstances — because they start with you.DB BOOKS