Published: 09 May. 2025, 14:14
Solo dining means 'freedom' for young Koreans — but it could also be making them unhappy
“혼자 먹는 밥은 해방감 준다”는 청년들… 행복도는 낮아질 수도
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Twenty-five-year-old college student Park Seung-woo doesn’t consider herself particularly lonely or without friends. Yet, on most days, she finds herself eating alone.
particularly: 특별히
eat alone: 혼자 밥을 먹다
대학생인 박승우(25)씨는 평소 친구가 없는 편은 아니라고 생각한다. 하지만 거의 매일 그는 혼자 밥을 먹는다.
Sometimes, it is circumstantial. With her busy class schedule, it is more convenient for her to grab a quick bite alone. However, at other times, it is a deliberate choice she makes because she enjoys having a meal with only her own company.
circumstantial: 상황에 따른
grab a quick bite: 간단히 한 끼를 먹다
deliberate choice: 주체적인 선택
가끔은 어쩔 수 없는 상황 때문이다. 수업 일정이 바빠 혼자 간단히 먹는 게 편하다. 하지만 그렇지 않을 때, 혼자 먹는 밥은 박씨의 주체적인 선택이다. 혼자만의 식사를 즐기기 위해서다.
“I feel happy when I get to eat something I’ve been craving or when I visit a good restaurant. By exploring restaurants on my own, I can enjoy whatever I want and at my own pace,” she said. “Eating is a very important part of my life, so when I can’t have what I want, I tend to feel a bit down. In that sense, solo dining significantly impacts my happiness.”
crave: 간절히 원하다
at my own pace: 내 속도에 맞춰
feel a bit down: 기분이 좀 가라앉다
그는 “먹고 싶었던 걸 먹거나 좋은 식당에 갔을 때 행복하다”고 말했다. 또 “혼자 식당을 탐방하면, 원하는 걸 원하는 속도로 즐길 수 있다”면서 “식사는 내 삶에서 정말 중요한 부분인데 먹고 싶은 걸 못 먹으면 기분이 가라앉기도 한다”고 전했다. 이어 “이런 의미에서 혼자 즐기는 밥은 내 행복에 큰 영향을 준다”고 설명했다.
Her experience contrasts with the findings of the "2025 World Happiness Report," released last month, which highlighted the rise in solo dining and its connection to declining happiness levels. It concluded that sharing meals “serves as a powerful indicator of subjective well-being — comparable to income and unemployment” across regions, countries and cultures, for both men and women, young and old.
contrast with: ~와/과 대조되다
subjective: 주관적
comparable: 비교할만한
그의 경험은 지난달 발표된 ‘2025 세계행복보고서’와는 상반된다. 보고서는 혼자 하는 식사가 증가하고 있다는 사실과 함께, 이는 행복감 하락과 연결돼 있다고 분석했다. 보고서에 따르면 식사를 함께하는 것은 소득이나 실업률만큼 강력한 주관적 행복의 지표로 작용한다.
The same report went on to highlight Korea, due to its lack of meal sharing and the positive correlation, for its low happiness level. The country ranked 58th — six places lower than in 2024 — out of 147 countries studied for the report.
highlight: 강조하다
correlation: 상관관계
보고서는 또 식사를 함께하지 않는 문화와 행복도 사이의 상관관계를 언급하며, 한국의 낮은 행복 수준을 지적했다. 한국은 조사 대상 147개국 중 58위를 차지, 전년 순위보다 여섯 계단 하락했다.
Koreans eat with others approximately four times a week, according to a 2022 Gallup World Poll. When broken down by meals, they share an average of only two dinners and four lunches with people each week.
approximately: 대략
broken down: 나눠보면
2022년 갤럽 세계 조사에 따르면, 한국인은 일주일에 평균 4번 다른 사람과 식사한다. 식사별로 나눠 보면, 점심은 주 4회, 저녁은 주 2회 정도만 타인과 함께한다.
While many studies focus on the potentially harmful aspects of eating alone, a significant number of young Koreans, like Park, view the act — also known as honbap — as an empowering, and even slightly subversive, move against the country’s collectivist tendencies where meal sharing is among the many norms strictly imposed upon those in society.
empowering: 자신감을 주는, 주체적인 힘을 실어주는
subversive: 기존 질서를 깨는
collectivist tendencies: 집단주의 성향
여러 연구가 혼자 하는 식사의 부정적 측면에 주목하는 반면, 박씨처럼 많은 젊은 한국인들은 이를 ‘혼밥’이라 부르며, 오히려 주체적이면서도 집단주의적 사회규범을 깨는 행동으로도 받아들이고 있다.
With the rise of mass media romanticizing solo dining, honbap today carries little stigma in Korea. It is even viewed as a trend and part of popular culture. Whether it is valid to prefer solo dining, however, remains a point of contention among experts.
romanticize: 낭만적으로 미화하다
stigma: 낙인
point of contention: 논쟁적 지점
여러 미디어가 혼밥을 낭만적으로 보여주면서, 오늘날 한국에서 이는 더 이상 낙인이 아니다. 오히려 하나의 유행이자 대중문화로 자리 잡았다. 하지만 혼자 먹는 밥을 좋아하는 것이 괜찮은 지는 여전히 논쟁적인 지점이다.
WRITTEN BY LEE JIAN AND TRANSLATED BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]][[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
