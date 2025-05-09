More in Life & Style

Do nothing and win: Seoul's 'Space-Out' competition set for Sunday

Celebrities shake up Korea's liquor shelves with artisanal spirits of their own

Ancient craft, modern couture: The Korean fashion designers behind Jennie's 'Ruby' look

The Met Gala is over, but dandyism isn't. Here's how to dress like a dandy in everyday life.

From K-pop trainee to runway king: Rising Korean designer makes splash at Milan Fashion Week