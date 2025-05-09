Infighting overshadows People Power Party's presidential bid (KOR)

As the deadline for registering presidential candidates approaches, the People Power Party is mired in internal conflict over a potential candidate merger. Rather than focusing its energy on narrowing the gap with Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung, the party has become consumed by a public and bitter struggle between its own contenders. It raises the question of whether the party is prepared to compete in a presidential election at all.The leadership insists that the party must consolidate behind a single candidate — either Kim Moon-soo or Han Duck-soo — before the registration deadline on May 11. Yet Kim is fiercely opposed to the idea, accusing party leaders of trying to oust a legitimately nominated candidate. Floor leader Kweon Seong-dong has responded in kind, accusing Kim of defying the will of party members to cling to his nomination.Kim’s proposal to hold a public opinion poll on May 15 or 16 is widely viewed as a stalling tactic. Such a poll would take place after the registration deadline, effectively disqualifying Han from running as the party's official nominee. Kim appears to be betting that if he stands firm, Han will ultimately bow out. However, if the party leadership attempts to revoke Kim's nomination and replace him with Han, it may face legal repercussions. A court injunction in Kim’s favor would plunge the party into an unprecedented crisis.Regardless of the outcome, the party’s last hope for a “graceful unification” is already lost. Even if a single candidate is agreed upon, the damage is done. The internal rift makes a coordinated and effective campaign unlikely.This situation stems from a series of strategic missteps by party leadership. After former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment, the leadership failed to reflect seriously on the party’s direction, instead aligning itself with anti-impeachment hardliners. When a snap presidential election became inevitable, the leadership moved hastily to draft Han Duck-soo as its candidate, sidelining the primary process and undermining party unity in the process.Kim, too, deserves criticism. During the primaries, he pledged to quickly unify with Han if nominated, a promise that helped him win support from conservative voters. Now, he appears to be reneging on that commitment, trying to force Han out instead. Such a reversal risks overshadowing his three-decade political career with accusations of opportunism.Han, for his part, has shown little initiative to resolve the impasse. His passive approach suggests he is waiting to be nominated without making the effort to secure a merger. That kind of detachment will not help the party navigate its current crisis.The party has neither moved past the impeachment nor articulated a renewed conservative vision. Its much-touted "anti-Lee big tent" strategy is unraveling. Some even speculate the party has given up on the election and is now focused on positioning for the next leadership contest.In the absence of leaders willing to make sacrifices for the greater good, the party finds itself adrift — fractured by factionalism and devoid of direction. How much further must it fall before it changes course?대선후보 단일화를 둘러싸고 벌어지는 국민의힘의 자중지란이 점입가경이다. 당력을 총동원해 더불어민주당 이재명 후보 추격에 나서도 승산이 모자란 판국에 같은 편끼리 이전투구나 벌이니 과연 이 당이 대선을 치를 자격은 있는지 의문이 들 정도다. 당 지도부는 후보 등록 마감일인 11일 이전까지 강제적으로라도 김문수 후보와 한덕수 후보의 단일화를 성사시킨다는 방침이다. 하지만 김 후보는 “정당한 경선을 거쳐 선출된 후보를 몇몇 지도부가 끌어내리려 한다”며 극력 반발하고 있다. 이에 권성동 원내대표가 “당원들의 명령을 무시한 채 알량한 후보 자리를 지키려 한다”며 감정을 터뜨리는 등 양측의 충돌이 통제 불능이다.김 후보는 “오는 15∼16일 여론조사로 단일화하자”고 제안했지만, 이는 사실상 단일화하지 않겠다는 얘기다. 한 후보가 국민의힘 후보로 등록할 가능성이 사라지기 때문이다. 김 후보는 자기가 계속 버티면 한 후보가 결국 출마를 포기할 것으로 기대하는 것이다. 두 사람은 어제 오후 국회에서 공개적으로 2차 담판을 벌였지만 서로 기존 입장만 되풀이해 아무 소득이 없었다. 당 지도부가 김 후보의 지위를 박탈하고 한 후보로 후보를 교체하더라도 법적 분쟁이 불가피하다.결과가 어찌 되든 국민의힘의 마지막 카드였던 ‘아름다운 단일화’는 물 건너갔다. 누가 후보가 되더라도 내분의 후유증 때문에 일사불란한 선거운동은 기대하기 어려운 형편이다. 어쩌다 이 지경이 됐나. 무엇보다 지도부의 오판을 지적하지 않을 수 없다. 국민의힘 지도부는 지난해 대통령 탄핵 이후 당의 환골탈태는 외면한 채 장외 세력에 끌려다니며 탄핵 반대에만 올인했다. 그러다 조기 대선이 현실이 되자 부랴부랴 한덕수 전 총리를 후보로 옹립하기 위해 당내 경선을 껍데기로 만드는 무리수를 두다 이 사달을 만들었다. 김 후보의 말 바꾸기도 비판받아 마땅하다. 김 후보는 경선 기간 때 당선되면 한 후보와의 신속한 단일화를 추진하겠다고 공언해 보수층의 표를 모았다. 그래놓고 당선되니 표변해 한 후보 밀어내기를 시도하고 있다. 그의 30년 정치 경력을 송두리째 망가뜨릴 탐욕으로 기록될지도 모른다. 한 후보의 무기력도 문제다. 어떻게든 김 후보를 설득해 단일화 문제를 해결하겠다는 의지가 보이지 않는다. ‘꽃가마 태워주기’를 기다리는 식으론 이번 위기를 돌파하기 어렵다.지금 국민의힘은 탄핵의 강을 건너지도 못했으며, 새로운 보수의 비전을 보여준 것도 없다. 반이재명 빅텐트를 치겠다지만 이미 텐트가 찢어지고 있다. 대선은 포기했고, 차기 당권 때문에 작금의 분란이 벌어진다는 말까지 나온다. 헌신하겠다는 사람은 안 보이고 자기 밥그릇을 지키겠다는 사람들만 득실거린다. 국민의힘은 과연 어디까지 추락하려고 이러는가.