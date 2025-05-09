No such thing as a magic bat (KOR)

The breakout story of this MLB season has been the sudden rise of the so-called torpedo bat. Players not previously known for power hitting began launching home runs after switching to the new model, sending teams, fans and even league officials into a frenzy. When five of nine New York Yankees batters equipped with torpedo bats hit 17 home runs over the team’s first four games, the league took notice.The torpedo bat’s popularity has quickly spread beyond MLB. In Japan, both professional and amateur leagues approved its use in official games last month. While Korea and Taiwan have not yet cleared it for league play, teams are already stockpiling the bat, which some have dubbed a magic wand. The Lotte Giants made headlines recently when several torpedo bats were spotted at their training facility.The bat’s design breaks from convention. Traditional bats are heaviest at the end opposite the grip, but the torpedo bat bulges toward the barrel, creating a shape reminiscent of its namesake. The goal was to enlarge the “sweet spot” — the area of the bat that generates optimal contact. The credibility of this innovation has been bolstered by its creator: Aaron Linhart, a former University of Michigan physics professor who left academia to work in professional baseball. Now the Miami Marlins’ field coordinator, Linhart used swing data to develop the new bat.But the early promise of the torpedo bat is beginning to fade. Many players who adopted it are now struggling, posting declining batting averages and slugging percentages. Analysts point to two main reasons: hitters, perhaps overconfident in the bat’s power, are swinging more aggressively; and pitchers, adapting quickly, are increasingly targeting low and outside corners to avoid the bat’s enlarged sweet spot.The torpedo bat was expected to rewrite baseball history, but its recent decline is a reminder that no piece of equipment can guarantee miraculous results. The “scientific bat,” crafted from physics and big data, still requires the discipline and poise of the hitter to be effective. Ironically, the bat’s modified sweet spot also shifts power away from the end of the barrel, making poor contact more likely to result in weak hits rather than home runs.It’s tempting to wish for a “torpedo bat” in life — one swing to change everything. But as Linhart himself has said, the difference between a flyout and a home run lies not in the bat, but in the batter. That, at least, remains true — and perhaps, reassuring.올 시즌 메이저리그 야구(MLB)를 강타한 화제의 키워드는 단연 ‘어뢰 배트(torpedo bat)’다. 이전까지 ‘거포’와 거리가 멀던 타자들이 이 방망이로 갈아탄 이후 홈런을 펑펑 때려대면서 선수들은 물론 구단과 팬들까지 난리가 났다. 9명의 타자 중 5명이 어뢰 배트로 무장하고 타석에 선 뉴욕 양키스가 시즌 개막 4경기에서 무려 17개의 홈런포를 쏘아 올리자 MLB 관계자들은 경악했다.어뢰 배트 열풍은 MLB를 넘어 야구를 즐기는 나라들로 빠르게 번졌다. 일본은 지난달 프로와 아마야구 모두 공식 경기에 어뢰 배트 사용을 허가했다. 우리나라와 대만은 아직 사용 승인이 떨어지지 않았지만, 일찌감치 여러 구단이 ‘마법 방망이’ 확보에 나섰다. 최근 롯데 자이언츠 훈련장에 어뢰 배트 여러 자루가 등장해 화제가 되기도 했다.외형부터 특이하다. 손잡이 반대편 끝부분이 가장 두껍고 무거운 기존 배트와 달리 어뢰처럼 머리보다 몸통 쪽이 불룩하다. 타자들이 볼을 가장 자주 맞히는 부위(스위트 스폿·sweet spot)를 의도적으로 키워 설계한 결과다. 이렇듯 색다른 디자인을 고안한 인물이 ‘야구에 미친 물리학자’라는 점도 신뢰도를 높이는 요인이 됐다. 미시간대 물리학과 교수로 일하다 야구가 좋아 타격 코치로 전업한 애런 린하트 마이애미 말린스 필드 코디네이터(훈련 총괄)가 타자들의 스윙 빅 데이터를 바탕으로 신개념 배트를 탄생시켰다.그런데 근래 들어선 ‘홈런 나와라 뚝딱’ 주문이 시즌 초반만큼 먹혀들지 않는 모양새다. 실제로 어뢰 배트를 쓰는 타자 중 상당수가 타율과 장타율 동반 하락 현상으로 고전 중이다. 전문가들의 분석은 크게 두 가지다. 장타에 대한 기대감이 지나쳐 타자들이 이전에 비해 쉽게 방망이를 낸다는 점, 그리고 어뢰 배트 특유의 스위트 스폿을 피하기 위해 투수들이 의도적으로 바깥쪽 낮은 공의 비율을 높인다는 점.야구 역사를 새로 쓸 것만 같던 어뢰 배트의 약점이 드러난 건 결과적으로 ‘평범한 외야 플라이를 장외 홈런으로 바꿔주는’ 기적이나 마법 같은 건 없다는 걸 보여준다. 물리학과 빅 데이터를 버무려 만들었다는 ‘과학적 배트’도 결국은 욕심을 줄이고 마음을 비우는 타자의 노력이 뒷받침되어야 효력을 발휘한다. 파워를 증폭하기 위해 스위트 스폿 위치를 옮긴 혁신이 이전에 비해 오목해진 배트 끝부분으로 타격할 땐 오히려 힘이 덜 실리는 원인으로 작용한다는 점은 아이러니에 가깝다.살다 보면 단 한 방으로 인생의 물줄기를 확 바꿀 ‘내 삶의 어뢰 배트’ 하나쯤 갖고 싶다는 생각이 들 때가 있다. 하지만 어뢰 배트 개발자 린하트도 인정했듯 외야 플라이와 홈런을 결정하는 건 방망이가 아니라 결국 타자 자신이다. 당연하게도, 그리고 다행스럽게도.