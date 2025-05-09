Blackpink's Rosé releases new single 'Messy' for 'F1' film soundtrack
Published: 09 May. 2025, 14:43
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Rosé of Blackpink has released the single “Messy” on Friday as part of the soundtrack for the upcoming film “F1,” Warner Music said.
The music video for “Messy” features scenes from the film starring actors Brad Pitt and Kerry Condon, which were filmed in Las Vegas.
The full soundtrack album, comprised of 17 songs, is set to be released on June 27. Artists like Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Tate McRae, Raye, Peggy Gou and Roddy Ricch have participated in the soundtrack.
“F1” follows a former Formula One driver named Sonny Hayes (played by Pitt) who is forced out of retirement and teams up with a younger driver to lead the Formula One team to victory in a race.
