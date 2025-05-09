 Celebrities shake up Korea's liquor shelves with artisanal spirits of their own
Celebrities shake up Korea's liquor shelves with artisanal spirits of their own

Published: 09 May. 2025, 07:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Singer G-Dragon, left, and his Peaceminusone highball [NEWS1, CU]

Singer G-Dragon, left, and his Peaceminusone highball [NEWS1, CU]

 
What do G-Dragon, BTS’s Jin and Kim Jae-joong have in common? Sure, they’re all chart-topping singers — but now, they’re shaking up Korea’s liquor shelves.
 
Forget the days when celebrity involvement stopped at just flashing a smile on a soju bottle — while that still happens, today’s stars are going beyond being just the face, getting hands-on with everything from label design to product development, and even launching their own liquor brands.
 

And it’s not just one type of booze, either. We’re talking everything from highball and whiskey to Korea’s traditional liquors like makgeolli (rice wine), distilled soju and bokbunja (black raspberry) wine.
 
And fans? They’re drinking it up. Pop-up stores are selling out in hours. Preorders crash websites. But is this just another celebrity cash grab, or the start of a deeper cultural movement?
 
 
A star-studded liquor boom
 
On April 30 at exactly 8:18 a.m., thousands — perhaps tens of thousands — were glued to their phones. Why? G-Dragon of boy band BigBang was dropping his latest canned highball, launched in collaboration with CU convenience stores, with presales taking place exclusively through CU’s mobile app. Only 888 six-can sets were released — eight being the singer’s favorite number — and they sold out in just one second. 
 
Screenshots show a network error (left) and a waiting page with over 1,200 people ahead in the queue on the CU convenience store mobile app. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Screenshots show a network error (left) and a waiting page with over 1,200 people ahead in the queue on the CU convenience store mobile app. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

According to CU operator BGF Retail, over 880,000 Peaceminusone Highball cans — which the artist helped design — were sold both online and offline within three days of release. It recorded the fastest sellout of all alcohol products launched by CU to date, the operator said, adding it is urgently ramping up production to meet demand.
 
G-Dragon is just the latest name to join a handful of singers, actors and comedians who have launched their own alcoholic products in various forms of collaborations, from merely helping with the design of the carrier to delving deeper in curating the flavor.
 
Actor Ha Jung-woo, widely known as a wine aficionado, launched the Call Me Later sauvignon blanc last year in collaboration with 7-Eleven, featuring his own artwork on the label of Russian Jack, a brand known for its value-for-money offerings. 
 
In February, entertainer Shin Dong-yeob followed suit by launching Black Circle Whisky, a bottle he personally helped design and taste-test. The initial 120,000 batch recorded a sellout, being well-received for its relatively cheaper price tag of 19,000 won per bottle. 
 
Some celebrities have taken their involvement a step further, founding their own companies to produce and release distinctive alcohol offerings.
 
In December 2022, BTS’s Jin partnered with celebrity chef Paik Jong-won to cofound an agricultural corporation called Jini’s Lamp in Yesan, South Chungcheong. The company operates its own distillery, producing various flavors of its liquor brand IGIN — including watermelon and plum highballs — as well as distilled spirits that use local ingredients such as rice grown in Yesan.
 
People line up to buy Won Soju at a pop-up event at The Hyundai Seoul department store in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Feb. 25, 2022. [YONHAP]

People line up to buy Won Soju at a pop-up event at The Hyundai Seoul department store in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Feb. 25, 2022. [YONHAP]

This kind of deeper involvement was first set in motion by rapper Jay Park. He founded the agricultural company Wonspirits in 2021 and launched Won Soju the following year. The brand was an instant success — at its pop-up debut at The Hyundai Seoul department store, more than 1,500 people lined up on day one, and 10,000 bottles were sold. It has since sold over 5 million bottles at GS25 convenience stores alone.
 
 
Stars go traditional 


While the liquor industry is getting flashier with celebrity involvement, the latest trend is for stars to turn to Korea’s age-old traditional liquors.
 
To be officially recognized as traditional Korean alcohol, a drink must follow heritage methods and use local ingredients. That means it must be crafted by a certified master or made with ingredients from a registered local producer — the latter being the path most celebrity brands choose.
 
A promotional poster for singer and actor Kim Jae-joong's collaboration with premium makgeolli (Korean rice wine) brand Apgujeong Makgeolli [A PLAN]

A promotional poster for singer and actor Kim Jae-joong's collaboration with premium makgeolli (Korean rice wine) brand Apgujeong Makgeolli [A PLAN]

The latest to join the trend is Kim Jae-joong, who launched his makgeolli line on May 7 in partnership with local brand Apgujeong Makgeolli. Kim was personally involved in every step of the production process — from planning to tasting, according to his agency iNKODE.
 
Kim's launch follows the success of singer Sung Si-kyung's makgeolli brand, Kyung. Its first product, Kyungtakju 12 Percent, sold out within minutes of its online debut and later expanded to GS25 stores, where 4,000 presale sets disappeared in 25 minutes. The second round sold out in just 30 minutes. 
 
Singer Sung Si-kyung, left, and his makgeolli Kyungtakju [SK JAEWON]

Singer Sung Si-kyung, left, and his makgeolli Kyungtakju [SK JAEWON]

Then there’s Choiza of hip-hop pair Dynamic Duo, who took two years crafting his own bokbunja berry wine brand, Boonza. His 2024 vintage dropped last October, and all 80,000 bottles were gone by March.
  
BTS’s Jin, previously mentioned for cofounding an agricultural corporation with celebrity chef Paik, has also embraced the world of traditional liquor through their brand IGIN. At the brand’s five-day pop-up in eastern Seoul’s Seongdong District, all 3,500 pre-reserved slots were snapped up within three hours, drawing large crowds to the site. 
 
Despite the trickier production process of traditional liquor, celebrities are driven to jump into the industry for good reasons. 
 
"I've always had a profound interest in Korean traditional alcohol culture and wanted to spread it across the world," Kim Jae-joong said in a press release announcing the launch of his makgeolli.
 
Jin has also been showing his passion for traditional Korean liquor — learning how to brew traditional alcohol from Park Rok-dam, often called Korea’s “godfather of traditional alcohol.” He first met Park in 2022 alongside chef Paik Jong-won, an experience shared on Bangtan TV that helped introduce Korea’s time-honored drinks to a global audience. Jin even visited Park during his military break to continue brewing alcohol.
 
BTS's Jin, left, makes traditional Korean liquor in a photo uploaded to Park Rok-dam's Facebook. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

BTS’s Jin, left, makes traditional Korean liquor in a photo uploaded to Park Rok-dam’s Facebook. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

But it’s not just about pride — there are practical perks and cultural value to making traditional liquor, too.
 
“Liquors recognized as traditional alcohol can be sold online,” said Prof. Myung Wook of Sejong Cyber University's Department of Barista and Sommelier. While most online alcohol sales are banned to protect minors, traditional liquors are the exception — part of a policy aimed at preserving cultural heritage and supporting local markets. Officially recognized traditional products also qualify for a 50 percent tax reduction.
 
“And simply being classified as traditional alcohol gives it cultural value and a sense of luxury,” Prof. Myung added.
 
 
It’s a win-win situation



The rise of the celebrity liquor boom owes much to convenience stores, which have become key partners and platforms in this trend. For both celebrities and retailers, the partnership is proving to be a win-win.
 
Many recent star-backed liquors have been developed in collaboration with convenience store brands — like G-Dragon’s highball with CU. Celebrity-founded alcohols such as Sung Si-kyung’s Kyungtakju and Jin’s IGIN are also increasingly using convenience stores as their primary distribution channels.
 
It’s a smart match for two key reasons. First, both sides target the same demographic — trend-conscious consumers in their 20s and 30s. Second, both thrive on staying ahead of what’s new and hip.
 
“For celebrities, convenience stores offer broad, trendy exposure. For retailers, celebrity products are instant hits,” said an industry insider.
 
Convenience stores give stars a way to connect with fans in new and personal ways while providing access to high-traffic, everyday retail spaces. The benefits are just as strong for retailers — celebrity-backed liquors drive foot traffic, generate social media buzz and sell fast. “Celebrities have loyal fans who support their products from day one,” the insider added.
 
Another advantage of celebrity-backed liquors is that they often don’t need traditional advertising, as many already have their own platforms to promote their drinks directly.
 
Rapper Choiza pours a glass of his bokbunja wine, Boonza, for fellow celebrities on his YouTube channel. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Rapper Choiza pours a glass of his bokbunja wine, Boonza, for fellow celebrities on his YouTube channel. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Sung Si-kyung promoted his drink through his YouTube channel, stirring interest before it even hit shelves. Likewise, Choiza featured celebrity friends sampling his fruit wine on his food-themed channel Choiza Road, where their candid reactions helped drive sales.
 
From there, social media takes over. Fans post selfies, reviews and unboxings — creating a "Fear of Missing Out" effect that reaches far beyond the fandom.
 
“Everyone was buying Won Soju — I had to try it too,” said 28-year-old Song Tae-hyun, who picked up a bottle at a convenience store after seeing it all over his feed.
 
But most importantly, Korea’s drinking culture is evolving, with consumers now seeking quality, unique flavors and artisanal appeal.
 
“People used to drink to get drunk,” said Prof. Lee Young-ae of Incheon National University's Department of Consumer Science. “Now, they drink less but prefer beverages with distinctive flavors and aromas — even if it’s just for a few sips.” Celebrity alcohol brands have capitalized on this appeal, delivering a sense of uniqueness in every bottle.
 
 
Will the buzz last?
 
Not everyone is sold on the trend.
 
Choiza's Boonza sells for 69,0000 won for a 700-milliliter bottle — far above the roughly 10,000 won price tag of a typical 375-milliliter fruit wine. Kyungtakju is priced at 14,000 won, more than double the typical 5,000-won price of standard makgeolli.
 
Rapper Choiza holds his bokbunja wine, Boonza, along with its packaging. [BOONZA]

Rapper Choiza holds his bokbunja wine, Boonza, along with its packaging. [BOONZA]

"I wouldn't buy it just because a celebrity made it," said Yang Yoon-jin, a woman in her 20s. "Alcohol is just alcohol after all."
 
Even so, some experts argue that the premium pricing is justifiable.
 
“They invest in high-end packaging, design and quality bottles,” said Prof. Myung. He added that many celebrities today are involved in product development, not just serving as brand models, also adding value.
 
While celebrities' deeper involvement has elevated the profile of Korean liquors, particularly traditional ones, some still question whether the buzz will last.
 
Early ventures like MiRae Soju by rapper Yoon Mirae and Hanjan Soju by singer Lim Chang-jung have already disappeared from shelves. Even Won Soju, once a breakout success, is reportedly facing slowing sales and has yet to submit a financial report this year.
 
Singer Lim Chang-jung holds bottles of distilled soju, Soju Hanjan, at a pop-up event in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Feb. 26, 2023. [NEWS1]

Singer Lim Chang-jung holds bottles of distilled soju, Soju Hanjan, at a pop-up event in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Feb. 26, 2023. [NEWS1]

Celebrity scandals can also derail success. In 2023, 7-Eleven pulled Soju Hanjan after Lim was implicated in a stock manipulation case.
 
Still, experts believe the trend has long-term potential — if quality remains consistent and the stars stay actively involved.
 
"Celebrity involvement is a great first step in introducing Korean alcohol to a wider audience," said Prof. Lee. "But long-term success depends on consistent product quality and sustained commitment. Celebrities who stay genuinely involved can help elevate Korean liquor to the next level."
 
Prof. Myung also believes that celebrities' increased involvement in the traditional Korean liquor business "will certainly help" globalize the drink, though he emphasized that “it will take some time.”
 
“The market is still relatively small, even within Korea,” he said. For globalization to happen, "celebrities must stay committed and work consistently over the long term,” he said.

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
tags liquor alcohol G-Dragon BTS Jin Kim Jae-joong Sung Si-kyung Choiza BigBang

