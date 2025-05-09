 Fifty Fifty's Keena suspends promotional schedules due to post-traumatic stress, report says
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Fifty Fifty's Keena suspends promotional schedules due to post-traumatic stress, report says

Published: 09 May. 2025, 18:09
Girl group Fifty Fifty's Keena [ATTRAKT]

Girl group Fifty Fifty's Keena [ATTRAKT]

 
Keena of girl group Fifty Fifty is reported to have halted promotional schedules due to health issues, particularly post-traumatic stress disorder, following a recent interview as part of a police investigation.
 
According to a report made by Dispatch on Friday, Keena had sued Ahn, who is the CEO of production company The Givers, on charges of forging private documents and using them, last August. Keena accused Ahn of using her signature without her consent and assigning her only a 0.5 percent share of the copyright for the group’s hit song “Cupid” (2023).
 

Related Article

 
Last month, Keena met with Ahn face-to-face for two hours for an investigation at the Gangnam Police Precinct, which Dispatch said led to Keena’s “mental breakdown, nausea, auditory hallucination and insomnia.”
 
In June 2023, Fifty Fifty’s agency Attrakt claimed that an external force was attempting to lure Fifty Fifty members away to a new company, which Attrakt later identified as Warner Music Korea, leading to a messy legal fight.
 
Attrakt was also in a copyright suit with The Givers for “Cupid,” which a Seoul court ruled in The Givers’ favor.
 
Fifty Fifty released its latest EP “Day & Night” on April 29.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags fifty fifty attrakt cupid

More in K-pop

Fifty Fifty's Keena suspends promotional schedules due to post-traumatic stress, report says

GOT7's Jackson Wang releases solo single 'BUCK'

Tomorrow X Together to release limited-edition 'Love Language' physical album

Girl group VVS samples Street Fighter in new single 'Purrfect'

QWER to return with new music in June, agency says

Related Stories

Fifty Fifty's 'Cupid' becomes longest-charting girl group song on Billboard Hot 100

Fifty Fifty cancels KCON LA performance amid disputes with agency

[FACTCHECK] How Cupid's arrow backfired on girl group Fifty Fifty

Fifty Fifty's Attrakt opens global audition for next K-pop boy band

Fifty Fifty's English version of 'Cupid' hits 300 million streams on Spotify
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)