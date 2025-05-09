Fifty Fifty's Keena suspends promotional schedules due to post-traumatic stress, report says
Published: 09 May. 2025, 18:09
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Keena of girl group Fifty Fifty is reported to have halted promotional schedules due to health issues, particularly post-traumatic stress disorder, following a recent interview as part of a police investigation.
According to a report made by Dispatch on Friday, Keena had sued Ahn, who is the CEO of production company The Givers, on charges of forging private documents and using them, last August. Keena accused Ahn of using her signature without her consent and assigning her only a 0.5 percent share of the copyright for the group’s hit song “Cupid” (2023).
Last month, Keena met with Ahn face-to-face for two hours for an investigation at the Gangnam Police Precinct, which Dispatch said led to Keena’s “mental breakdown, nausea, auditory hallucination and insomnia.”
In June 2023, Fifty Fifty’s agency Attrakt claimed that an external force was attempting to lure Fifty Fifty members away to a new company, which Attrakt later identified as Warner Music Korea, leading to a messy legal fight.
Attrakt was also in a copyright suit with The Givers for “Cupid,” which a Seoul court ruled in The Givers’ favor.
Fifty Fifty released its latest EP “Day & Night” on April 29.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)