 GOT7's Jackson Wang releases solo single 'BUCK'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

GOT7's Jackson Wang releases solo single 'BUCK'

Published: 09 May. 2025, 17:57
Jackson Wang [TEAM WANG]

Jackson Wang [TEAM WANG]

 
Jackson Wang of boy band GOT7 released the solo single “BUCK” on Friday.
 
Featuring the Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh, it is the third single set to be part of his upcoming album “Magic Man 2,” which will be released on July 18.
 

Related Article

 
The previous singles were “High Alone” and “GBAD.”
 
Jackson Wang debuted as a member of the seven-member multinational boy band GOT7 in 2014 under JYP Entertainment. In 2021, all members decided not to renew their contracts with the agency and signed with different agencies.  
 
Wang is currently under his self-established label, Team Wang. GOT7 still releases music, the most recent being the full-length album “Winter Heptagon” in January.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags jackson wang

More in K-pop

Fifty Fifty's Keena suspends promotional schedules due to post-traumatic stress, report says

GOT7's Jackson Wang releases solo single 'BUCK'

Tomorrow X Together to release limited-edition 'Love Language' physical album

Girl group VVS samples Street Fighter in new single 'Purrfect'

QWER to return with new music in June, agency says

Related Stories

Wang Zi Hao to make solo debut under stage name Le’V

'Boys Planet' stars Hiroto, Wang Zi Hao to host fan event in Tokyo

Wang Yi’s last press conference

Wang Yi’s last press conference (KOR)

GOT7's Jackson drops new single 'Drive You Home' on Thursday
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)