GOT7's Jackson Wang releases solo single 'BUCK'
Published: 09 May. 2025, 17:57
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Jackson Wang of boy band GOT7 released the solo single “BUCK” on Friday.
Featuring the Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh, it is the third single set to be part of his upcoming album “Magic Man 2,” which will be released on July 18.
The previous singles were “High Alone” and “GBAD.”
Jackson Wang debuted as a member of the seven-member multinational boy band GOT7 in 2014 under JYP Entertainment. In 2021, all members decided not to renew their contracts with the agency and signed with different agencies.
Wang is currently under his self-established label, Team Wang. GOT7 still releases music, the most recent being the full-length album “Winter Heptagon” in January.
