 Girl group VVS samples Street Fighter in new single 'Purrfect'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 09 May. 2025, 16:20
Girl group VVS [MZMC]

 
Girl group VVS is set to release the single “Purrfect” at 6 p.m. on Friday, agency MZMC said the same day.
 
The song will feature American rapper Lay Bankz, who co-wrote the lyrics.
 

The agency described the song as a hip-hop track with synth sounds and jersey club beats. The song also sampled the soundtrack for the Japanese fighting game Street Fighter.
 
VVS debuted on April 22 with the singles “TEA” and “Fact$.” The group is comprised of five members: Brittney, Ilee, Rana, Jiu and Liwon.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags vvs

