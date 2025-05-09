P1 to release physical version of EP 'DUH!' in the United States
Boy band P1Harmony is going global with its latest release of the physical version of its eighth EP “DUH!” in the United States Friday, following its digital release in Korea on Wednesday.
“DUH!” captures the group’s confident and rebellious spirit, playfully asking, “You don’t need heroes like us?” as it declares a “hero strike,” according to the boy band’s agency FNC Entertainment.
The title track of the same name blends retro beats with trendy vocals, delivering a message about self-assurance.
The EP features six additional tracks, including “Pretty Boy,” a love letter to fans; the '90s R&B-infused “Murmur”; the bold and edgy “Flashy”; the resilient anthem “Over And Over”; and “Work,” a track that highlights the group’s experimental vocal colors.
Members actively participated in producing all tracks on the album, showing off their growing musical maturity. They also contributed to the choreography for “DUH!”, sharpening the team’s already distinctive identity.
With the U.S. physical release, P1Harmony aims to deepen its connection with international fans and solidify its status as one of K-pop’s rising global acts. The group will begin music show promotions starting with KBS2’s Music Bank Friday, continuing a packed schedule of performances and content appearances.
P1Harmony debuted in 2020 with the EP “Disharmony: Stand Out.” The band is comprised of six members: Jongseob, Theo, Soul, Jiung, Intak and Keeho. P1Harmony has released songs like “Siren” (2020), “Back Down” (2022), “Jump” (2023) and “Killin’ It” (2024).
