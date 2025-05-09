 QWER to return with new music in June, agency says
Published: 09 May. 2025, 15:04
Girl group QWER [TAMAGO PRODUCTION]

Rock band QWER is set to return with music in early June, agency Tamago Production said Friday.
 
The agency did not specify the date or what type of music the band would release.
 

It will be the band's first music in nine months since its second EP “Algorithm’s Blossom” (2024).
 
QWER debuted in 2023 with the single “Harmony from Discord.” The band, comprised of Chodan, Magenta, Hina and Siyeon, is known for songs “Discord” (2023), “T.B.H” (2024), “Fake Idol” (2024) and “My Name is Malgeum” (2024).
 
QWER has won multiple awards in the MAMA Awards, Melon Music Awards, K-World Dream Awards, Korea Grand Music Awards and Asia Artist Awards.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
