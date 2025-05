SF9 to stage first Seoul concert in over two years in June

Boy band SF9 will return to the stage for its fifth domestic solo concert, “2025 SF9 LIVE Fantasy #5 LOVE DAWN,” scheduled for June 21 and 22 at KBS Arena Hall in Seoul, FNC Entertainment announced Friday.The group revealed the concert with a noir-style promotional poster showing the members behind bars and dressed in sharp black-and-red suits.The upcoming concert marks SF9’s first solo performance in Korea since “LIVE Fantasy #4 Delight” in November 2022. The show will feature a mix of mature performances and new stages, highlighting the band’s growth and versatility.Fan club presales open Tuesday at 8 p.m. through Melon Ticket, with general ticket sales beginning May 19 at 8 p.m.SF9 debuted in October 2016 under FNC Entertainment with the single “Feeling Sensation.” Originally a nine-member group, the band now consists of eight members—Yoo Tae-yang, Youngbin, Zuho, Hwiyoung, Inseong, Jaeyoon, Dawon and Chani — following Rowoon’s departure in September 2023.SF9 is known for hits including “So Beautiful” (2016), “O Sole Mio” (2017), “Round and Round” (2019), “Good Guy” (2020) and “Puzzle” (2023).BY LIM JEONG-WON [ [email protected]