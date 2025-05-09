SF9 to stage first Seoul concert in over two years in June
Published: 09 May. 2025, 09:29 Updated: 09 May. 2025, 10:54
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
Boy band SF9 will return to the stage for its fifth domestic solo concert, “2025 SF9 LIVE Fantasy #5 LOVE DAWN,” scheduled for June 21 and 22 at KBS Arena Hall in Seoul, FNC Entertainment announced Friday.
The group revealed the concert with a noir-style promotional poster showing the members behind bars and dressed in sharp black-and-red suits.
The upcoming concert marks SF9’s first solo performance in Korea since “LIVE Fantasy #4 Delight” in November 2022. The show will feature a mix of mature performances and new stages, highlighting the band’s growth and versatility.
Fan club presales open Tuesday at 8 p.m. through Melon Ticket, with general ticket sales beginning May 19 at 8 p.m.
SF9 debuted in October 2016 under FNC Entertainment with the single “Feeling Sensation.” Originally a nine-member group, the band now consists of eight members—Yoo Tae-yang, Youngbin, Zuho, Hwiyoung, Inseong, Jaeyoon, Dawon and Chani — following Rowoon’s departure in September 2023.
SF9 is known for hits including “So Beautiful” (2016), “O Sole Mio” (2017), “Round and Round” (2019), “Good Guy” (2020) and “Puzzle” (2023).
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)