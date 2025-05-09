Tomorrow X Together to release limited-edition 'Love Language' physical album
Published: 09 May. 2025, 17:56
Tomorrow X Together is set to release a limited-edition physical album of the boy band’s recent digital single “Love Language,” BigHit Music said Friday.
Preorders for the album, titled “Love Language (Love Lock Ver.),” began the same day and will be shipped beginning May 23, for orders in Korea and the United States.
The agency hinted that opening the album requires inputting a password, like an actual lock.
“Love Language” was released on May 2 and is about wanting to “study and decipher” a loved one.
Tomorrow X Together is currently in the middle of its “Act: Promise” world tour. The band is set to perform in Macau on Saturday and Sunday, Osaka on May 17 and 18 and Tokyo on May 24 and 25.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
