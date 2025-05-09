 Ha Jung-woo's agency warns against people posing as production staff to commit fraud
Published: 09 May. 2025, 17:54
Actor Ha Jung-woo poses during a press conference for the film "Hijack 1971" (2024) in central Seoul on May 22, 2024. [YONHAP]

Actor Ha Jung-woo’s agency has asked fans to be wary of people impersonating production staff members in a statement on Friday.
 
“Recently, we have been notified of an individual pretending to be an employee of the production company of a project starring our actors,” agency Walkhouse Company said. “The impersonator has been making reservations at restaurants and requesting to make advance payments for expensive liquor.”
 

The agency said that it “does not make such financial demands” and asked to be cautious about any potential damage.
 
Meanwhile, other agencies like 935 Entertainment, which manages actor Namkoong Min; Varo Entertainment, which manages Byeon Woo-seok; and JG Star, which manages singer Song Ga-in; have released similar statements on impersonation as well.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags ha jung-woo

