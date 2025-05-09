Han's campaign calls for merger progress as PPP's Kim balks at party pressure
Published: 09 May. 2025, 11:54
Independent presidential candidate Han Duck-soo’s camp called for a more productive follow-up meeting with People Power Party (PPP) candidate Kim Moon-soo after their first one-on-one talks on Thursday ended without tangible progress on a campaign merger.
Lee Jung-hyun, the spokesperson for Han, said in a statement late Thursday that Kim must bring a clearer and more concrete proposal for a unified candidacy next time.
“We hope to hear a detailed and firm position from candidate Kim, reflecting not only his own views but also those of the PPP,” Lee said. “That’s what we owe the public."
The remarks followed a 63-minute meeting between Han and Kim at a cafe inside the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, earlier that day. While both agreed on the need for a merged conservative candidacy, they failed to bridge differences over the timing and process of unification.
Lee noted that Han has not yet received a new meeting proposal from Kim’s side.
“But if candidate Kim proposes another meeting, candidate Han is ready to meet him anytime, anywhere,” he said.
Deadlock over timing
The key sticking point in the unification effort remains the timeline. With the National Election Commission's candidate registration deadline on Sunday fast approaching, each contender is under pressure to finalize affiliations and ballot positions.
The PPP began a survey on Thursday to assess support for either Kim or Han as the unified candidate, combining responses from both party members and the general public at a 50:50 ratio. The leadership aims to complete the unification process by Sunday after completing the poll on Friday.
Party officials stress that Kim had initially pledged to pursue “swift unification” during the primary race. However, the push for speed is also widely seen as a reflection of concerns over Kim’s competitiveness in a general election.
Even if Han were selected as the unified candidate later this week, he would still run as an independent and thus be ineligible to appear under the PPP’s No. 2 slot on the ballot. That potential loss of party branding is a major concern for the party's leaders.
Interim PPP chairman Kwon Young-se said at a press briefing that while a merger after Monday would not be an issue if Kim remains the nominee, “if we end up unifying around an independent candidate, the PPP will forfeit its No. 2 spot on the ballot.”
Kwon added that the party is prepared to make “decisive moves if necessary,” which many interpret as a willingness to replace Kim as the nominee depending on the survey results.
Kim proposes delayed timeline
Rejecting the party’s rapid unification road map, Kim held a press conference Thursday, suggesting an alternative plan.
He proposed that both candidates continue their campaigns for another week, followed by a televised debate next Wednesday and a public opinion poll on May 15 and 16 to determine the final nominee.
In a related move, Kim canceled his previously scheduled trip to Daegu and Busan initially set to take place on Friday. He had planned to meet party members in both cities and tour key development sites, including the new airport on Gadeok Island, the North Port redevelopment area and Jagalchi Market.
Observers say the cancellation likely signals Kim’s intent to focus on internal party dynamics, as the PPP is expected to ramp up pressure on him based on the results of the survey scheduled to conclude on Friday.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
