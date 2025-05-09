Jeju visitors' outdoor plans dampened as rain sweeps across nation

Heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds swept across much of Jeju on Friday, prompting visitors at Jeolmul Natural Recreation Forest in Jeju City to make hasty exits.The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) issued heavy rain alerts for most areas of the island, warning of continued wet weather nationwide through Saturday.Forecasts predict between 10 and 50 millimeters (0.4 to 2 inches) of rain in Seoul and the greater capital region, as well as in Gangwon. In the Chungcheong region, 10 to 40 millimeters are expected.The southern coast and Jeju are projected to experience particularly intense downpours and gusty winds, with the potential for rough seas.The southern parts of South Jeolla could receive 20 to 60 millimeters of rain, with some areas exceeding 80 millimeters. The rest of the Jeolla region is expected to see 10 to 40 millimeters. Busan, Ulsan, the southern coast of South Gyeongsang and areas near Mount Jiri may also see 20 to 60 millimeters of rain, possibly exceeding 80 millimeters in some spots.Rainfall forecasts for Ulleung Island and the Dokdo islets range from 5 to 20 millimeters, while the broader Gyeongsang region is expected to receive between 10 and 40 millimeters.Jeju is forecast to receive 50 to 100 millimeters of rainfall overall. In mountainous areas, precipitation could exceed 200 millimeters, while the southern mid-mountain zone could receive more than 150 millimeters. The island’s northern region is expected to see between 20 and 60 millimeters of rain.