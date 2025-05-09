May day! Too many choices as big names headed to university spring festivals.
Published: 09 May. 2025, 18:51
- KIM DONG-EUN
Students from universities and many K-pop music lovers get hyped up for daedongje, or university festivals, at this time of the year. Widely used to refer to school events that take place in spring, daedonje are festivities where everyone comes together for a good time. A special highlight of these festivals is a celebrity performance, which often involves well-known K-pop artists and rising indie bands performing over the days the events unfold.
Although some of them have already started, with the last day fast approaching, take a glance at these nine university festival lineups set to entertain you this month.
The festivals have been lined up in chronological order for reader convenience.
Sungkyunkwan University
Hyehwa campus: May 8-9
Suwon campus: May 15-16
@skku_scatch__hssc
Sungkyunkwan University is already down to the penultimate and last day of its spring festival at the Hyehwa campus in central Seoul. Dubbed Yuram, the spring festival kicked off on Thursday and invited K-pop artists like girl group KiiiKiii, Kiss of Life and rock band YB. Friday evening's lineup highlights girl group IVE, band Jannabi and singer Psy. The Suwon campus in Gyeonggi, meanwhile, is holding a separate spring festival from May 15 to 16 under the name "Pungyeonhwa," yet to reveal the artist lineup.
Seoul National University
May 13-15
@snufestival
From May 13 through 15, Seoul National University hosts its spring festival "SNUFESTIVAL: Spring-kle" in Gwanak District, southern Seoul. Seoul National University puts more focus on student-based activities and events compared to other schools that invest high in celebrity lineups, and invites artists only on the last day of the festival at its closing ceremony. After the school club performances end at 8 p.m. on the last day, girl group Billlie, boy band Lucy and hip-hop pair Dynamic Duo will hit the stage.
Dankuk University
Jukjeon Campus: May 13-15
@dku_your
The Dankuk University Jukjeon Campus in Gyeonggi operates its spring festival for three days from May 13. The university's Cheonan Campus in South Chungcheong already held its daedongje — named "DANFESTA," the same as the Jukjeon Campus — through May 7 and 8. The school's Jukjeon Campus operates this year's festival "DANFESTA: Blueming," inviting Lilboi and rapper ph-1 on the first day on May 13, singer Kwon Eun-bi, boy band NFlying and performer 10cm on the following day. The last day's lineup is yet to be revealed.
Hongik University
May 14-16
@hiu_student_council
Hongik University in the busy Hongdae neighborhood of Mapo District, in western Seoul, holds its spring festival "Hwayangyeonhwa" from May 14 for three days. KiiiKiii, singer-rapper CHANGMO and Beenzino will appear on stage on the first day, while girl group Madein and singer-songwriter Lee Seung-yoon will feature on the second. The last day's lineup invites the most artists, with Jannabi, YB and girl group aespa to highlight the night. Singer Psy will be the last artist to complete the finale.
Another event of the festival is the DJ festival held throughout three days as well, dubbed "WOW DJ Festival; Spark." From 6:30 p.m. until midnight, the three-day DJ event invites DJs and the school showcases the lineup on its social media channels as well. Visitors can enjoy K-pop performances as well as a DJ groove at a separate stage near T-dong on campus.
Kyung Hee University
Seoul campus: May 14-16 @knockh_57
Global campus: May 24-26 @khu_adelante
Kyung Hee University Seoul campus's spring festival "MASTERPEACE" is garnering interest with its hidden celebrity lineup on the first day. Held for three days from May 14, the first day's artist lineup reveals singer-songwriter Roy Kim, KiiiKiii and one hidden artist yet to be revealed. The second day's stage is to be taken over by Lucy, NFlying, Beenzino and singer Baek Ye-rin. The third and the last day invites singer Paul Kim, boy band TWS and girl group ITZY.
Kyung Hee University's Global Campus in Yongin, Gyeonggi, will host its separate spring festival "Adelante" from May 24 until 26. The artist lineup has not been revealed yet.
Sejong University
May 14-16
@sejong_student
Sejong University in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, is also running a three-day festival from May 14 dubbed "Sejong Yeonhoe: Over the phone." The student council has released an English post debunking claims that there will be different zones for Sejong University students and general visitors. Singer-songwriter Rothy will first open the evening's performance, soon to be followed by Jannabi and girl group NMIXX. The second day's lineup introduces reggae duo Skull and Haha, Kiss of Life and rapper Zico. The last day will end with Band Nah, girl group Apink and boy band Highlight.
Ewha Womans University
May 14-16
@ewha_festa
Ewha Womans University in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, is one of the many schools that run the spring university festival from May 14 to 16. Its official name for this year announced as "Librerté: Dreamin'," the festival will welcome artists on the last day on May 16, inviting JAESSBEE, a trio formed by content creators and influencers, the band Nerd Connection, rapper Mirani and singing duo Davichi.
Yonsei University
Akaraka: May 24 @akaraka_yonsei
Muak Daedongje: May 27-30 @yonsei_studentcouncil
Spring university festivals in Korea often get narrowed down to the two major events: Akaraka at Yonsei University and Ipselenti at Korea University. Akaraka is a one-day festival organized by the student cheerleading council that goes by the same name, open exclusively for Yonsei students and alumni. This year's Akaraka festival, dubbed "Blueming," takes place on May 24, with celebrity lineup details yet to be disclosed.
Muak Daedongjae, a more typical type of spring festival that accommodates student performances and booths, kicks off on May 27 with a marathon event at Yonsei University's front gate in Sinchon, central Seoul. On May 28, the spring festival takes place at the global campus in Songdo, Incheon. The last two days, May 29 and 30, will be held at the Sinchon campus again. No details have been announced yet.
Korea University
Seoktap Daedongje: May 20-22 @kudyssey_2025
Ipselenti: May 24 @ku_cheerleaders
Korea University, the other half of Korea's famous university rivalry, is holding its cheerleading festival, Ipselenti, this year on May 24, on the same day as Akaraka at Yonsei University. Seoktap Daedongje, the spring festival held by the student council, runs for three days from May 20, with the name "Kudyssey" this year. While the exclusive Ipselenti is open only to Korea University alumni and students through a competitive ticket reservation process, Seoktap Daedongjae welcomes visitors from inside and outside the school.
