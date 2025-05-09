 North Korea's Kim Jong-un leads missile test, stresses nuclear force readiness, KCNA says
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korea's Kim Jong-un leads missile test, stresses nuclear force readiness, KCNA says

Published: 09 May. 2025, 08:36
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, center, speaks to military leaders as he oversees the North Korean army conducting a joint strike drill involving long-range artillery and a new variant of tactical ballistic missiles on the eastern front on May 8, 2025, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on May 9. In the drill involving a 600-millimeter multilayer rocket system and the Hwasongpho-11-Ka tactical ballistic missile, Kim emphasized the combat readiness of the country's nuclear forces, the report said. [YONHAP]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, center, speaks to military leaders as he oversees the North Korean army conducting a joint strike drill involving long-range artillery and a new variant of tactical ballistic missiles on the eastern front on May 8, 2025, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on May 9. In the drill involving a 600-millimeter multilayer rocket system and the Hwasongpho-11-Ka tactical ballistic missile, Kim emphasized the combat readiness of the country's nuclear forces, the report said. [YONHAP]

 
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un supervised a test of a short-range ballistic missile and long-range artillery on Thursday and stressed the importance of combat readiness of the country's nuclear forces, state media reported on Friday.
 
The test, which also included an inspection of the operational reliability of its "nuclear trigger" system, was designed to ensure the rapid response posture to counter the sensitive regional military climate, KCNA news agency said.
 

Related Article

South Korea and Japan on Thursday reported multiple ballistic missiles were fired from North Korea's east coast in what was believed to be a performance test of short-range missiles that had been already deployed.
 
KCNA said the 600 mm multiple launch rocket systems and tactical ballistic missile Hwasong-11 were mobilised for the test.
 
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw a joint strike drill involving long-range artillery and missile systems on May 8, state-run Korean Central News Agency reported on May 9. [YONHAP]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw a joint strike drill involving long-range artillery and missile systems on May 8, state-run Korean Central News Agency reported on May 9. [YONHAP]

 
Hwasong-11 is known internationally as KN-23, a series of the North's short-range ballistic missiles that Ukraine and Western officials have said were being supplied to Russia and used by Moscow to strike Ukraine.
 
Ahead of the missile launches, there was an inspection of a nuclear defense system, dubbed by the North as "nuclear trigger", KCNA said.
 
"Kim Jong Un said that it is very important to steadily perfect the normal combat readiness of the nuclear force" to deter war and fight war, " KCNA said.
 
"He said that the DPRK should continue to direct efforts to steadily improving the long-range precision striking capability and efficiency of weapons systems," KCNA said, using the short form for the country's official name.
 
A South Korean military official and an analyst said Thursday's missile launches were was likely to test the performance of a short-range missile arsenal, possibly to upgrade them for export.
 

 

Reuters
tags North Korea missile Kim Jong-un

More in North Korea

North's leader supervises artillery and missile systems strike drill

North Korea's Kim Jong-un leads missile test, stresses nuclear force readiness, KCNA says

Timing of North Korea's latest missile launches lends question to Pyongyang-Moscow relations

South, U.S., Japan condemn North's ballistic missile launch

Sales listing for North Korean banknotes on secondhand goods app prompts police probe

Related Stories

Kim Jong-un celebrates 80th of late father near Mount Paektu

North's latest missile launchers could put half of South in range: NIS

North Korea says Thursday test-fire was anti-aircraft missile

Kim Jong-un calls for bolstering nuclear and conventional weapons after missile tests

Block the risky deal by int’l coordination
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)